Ranking the 5 best Barcelona players right now based on ratings

Barcelona have seen a number of events take place ever since the start of the 2021-22 season. With Lionel Messi leaving the club due to La Liga financial rules, the Spanish club have found it very difficult to cope in his absence.

The sacking of Ronald Koeman and the appointment of new manager Xavi has also had their effects on the team's performance this season. The club currently lie fifth in the La Liga table.

Barcelona will find it difficult this season

Barcelona are 15 points away from the top with one game in hand, a scenario we don't normally associate with the Catalan club. More than five teams are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season in La Liga. Hence, it is going to be a task for the Spanish giants to achieve a place in the top four.

It has been an average season so far for the club and it would take a lot of effort for them to turn it around. Here, we take a look at their best players right now considering a minimum of 10 appearances this season.

Note: All stats are as per WhoScored

#5 Gerard Pique (6.88)

Gerard Pique will have to rally his troops better than ever for the remainder of the season

The responsibility of Gerard Pique has only increased more since the departure of Messi last summer. The Spanish centre-back has always been an important player for Barcelona. But his performances have become all the more crucial considering the club's current situation.

Pique is a fine defender courtesy of his height, strong physique, aerial abilities and the experience he has. He's in his 14th season with the Catalan club. He has a massive responsibility of leading the backline without expecting much from the attackers.

мαѕнσσ∂ 🎨 @hq4u10 Gerard Pique :

"He signifies our way of playing, the culture of La Masía, everything. He is one of those emblematic players who have helped to make Barcelona even bigger" Gerard Pique :"He signifies our way of playing, the culture of La Masía, everything. He is one of those emblematic players who have helped to make Barcelona even bigger" https://t.co/bWI8BxGMgc

Despite that, Pique has done a decent job in the 2021-22 season. Barcelona have conceded a good number of goals but the Spaniard has the ability to turn it around for the Spanish giants. He will look to help them finish the season on a good note.

#4 Sergino Dest (6.98)

Sergino Dest might leave Barcelona this January

Much was made when the Spanish giants signed Sergino Dest from Ajax last season. The American defender has since struggled to stay true to expectations but has been a decent outlet so far in the 2021-22 campaign.

With the change in managers, Dest has seen himself play in different positions. He was more frequently used under Ronald Koeman but seems out of favor under current manager Xavi.

Vasu Oza @VasuOza2



“I think if Dest leaves Barcelona, he will join Chelsea. I know other clubs have been linked, but I think if Chelsea decided they really want him, they’re in the driving seat with Dest.”



pod.fo/e/1061e9 @Matt_Law_DT on Sergiño Dest (🧵):“I think if Dest leaves Barcelona, he will join Chelsea. I know other clubs have been linked, but I think if Chelsea decided they really want him, they’re in the driving seat with Dest.” 🗣 @Matt_Law_DT on Sergiño Dest (🧵):“I think if Dest leaves Barcelona, he will join Chelsea. I know other clubs have been linked, but I think if Chelsea decided they really want him, they’re in the driving seat with Dest.”🔊 pod.fo/e/1061e9 https://t.co/L7jOt2qz6o

Injuries and recent suffering from Covid have restricted Dest from challenging for his place in the team. The American has been in decent form this season. But rumors suggest that Barcelona might be willing to offload him in the winter transfer window to make room for a no. 9.

