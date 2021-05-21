Ranking the 5 best Barcelona players this season (2020/21)

Barcelona have had a season of mixed fortunes. After enduring a slow start to the season, the Catalans finally hit their stride under new manager Ronald Koeman towards the end of 2020. They embarked on a resurgent spell following the turn of the year and even clawed their way back into the La Liga title race when it had seemed improbable to do so.

Barcelona crashed out of the La Liga title race following a dip in form in April

Barcelona won the Copa Del Rey and looked set to replace Atletico Madrid at the top of the table. However, the Catalans let go of the opportunity to cap off the season with a domestic double as they bottled it towards the end of the season.

Some of their biggest stars stepped up while others weren't able to maintain their levels on a consistent basis. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five Barcelona players this season.

#5 Jordi Alba

After the first couple of months of the season, questions were asked about Jordi Alba's ability to perform at the highest level week in and week out. However, the Spaniard hit sublime form in December and January. It coincided with Barcelona's upturn in form and Alba was clearly one of the major contributing factors.

The left-back has shown over the course of the season that even though he is 32-years-old, he still has a lot to offer the club. Alba's versatility and technical proficiency has enabled Ronald Koeman to use him as a defensive midfielder at times too.

Alba has had a good season. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this term. Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Alba but he continues to remain a key figure and it looks like he has at least a couple more seasons of playing at the highest level left in him.

#4 Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed arguably his best season yet at Barcelona this term. The forward, who has struggled with multiple injury issues and disciplinary problems since his arrival at the Camp Nou, was able to produce a few moments of magic this season.

The jury is still out on whether or not Barcelona should keep him beyond the end of the season as his contract expires next summer and he is yet to sign an extension. But people are more convinced of the 23-year-old's talent than they have ever been.

Dembele has made a total of 29 appearances in the La Liga this season with only 18 of them being starts. He has made 42 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions and has scored 11 goals and racked up five assists.

