Ranking the 5 best dribblers at Arsenal right now

After enduring the downfall of their standards from glory days, Arsenal seem to be on the right track to restoring their reputation in English football. It is still early days but the young squad that Arsenal have assembled seems to be responding well to expectations. Tenacity and fighting spirit are visible and Mikel Arteta's team has learnt to grind out a win when the going gets tough.

Arteta's tactics have been criticized in the past. While he had made improvements to the Gunners' leaky defense, it seemed to have come at the cost of goals. However, Arsenal have gotten more steady and effective in the attacking third recently and goals are coming at a decent rate.

Arsenal's dribblers have a decent success rate but they'd like to enhance it

The improvement in attack has also happened due to the individual brilliance of a few players in their ranks. They have taken the opposition rearguard head on. The ability to run at defense with the ball at the feet is a crucial one and many youngsters at Arsenal are decent dribblers.

The Gunners have the youngest squad of all teams in the Premier League right now at an average age of 25.01 years. Arteta will have to help them play with maturity.

Having said that, they have shown a lot of promise in the final third and their dribbling stats have been quite encouraging. Let's take a look at the five best dribblers at Arsenal right now.

#5 Nuno Tavares

Tavares has been crucial in Tierney's absence

Among the latest recruits at Arsenal is 21-year-old Nuno Tavares, who joined in the summer from Benfica. The motive was to bring in a competitive presence to challenge Keiran Tierney for the left-back spot. So there were going to be few opportunities and replacing the Scottish player, a fan favorite, wouldn't be easy.

Tavares has made sure that the €8m Arsenal paid for him does not look like money spent in haste. In his 10 appearances in all competitions, the Portuguese has shown his attacking mindset and forward thinking. In seven Premier League appearances, of which he has started three, he has attempted 16 dribbles and successfully completed eight of them.

Pain In The Arsenal @PainInThArsenal Nuno Tavares feels like what Sead Kolasinac was supposed to be. Nuno Tavares feels like what Sead Kolasinac was supposed to be. https://t.co/sForKNQxNB

Tavares has made positive run-ins from deep and has shown a tendency to move into the center of the park while progressing the ball. One cannot overlook that with the Portuguese left-back, the defense feels as secure as with Tierney. Arteta has provided more competition for the Scotsman than he first expected.

#4 Nicolas Pepe

Pepe has been quite wasteful in the final-thid

It is one of the most difficult gambles ever taken at Arsenal, but it will soon have to be taken. Whether to move Nicolas Pepe or to stick with him is the question. Sticking with him until he comes good is going to be frustrating to say the least.

Arteta has reiterated time and again that Pepe needs to be consistent with his performances and he hasn't produced regular results. For €72m, this has been a signing where glimpses of potential have been bright but few and far between.

The winger's main role is supposed to be taking on defenses, running at them and leaving them wrong-footed. He did it all to great effect at LOSC Lille. But at Arsenal, even though he has dribbled past defenders, the end product has largely been disappointing.

Last season, he had a dribble success rate of just 39.7 percent. He did contribute 10 goals in 29 appearances. Sadly, five of them came in the last three games of the Premier League. Pepe's data looks alright, but the truth is it is highly skewed.

He is impressive and with his quick feet can really mess up a defender in a one-vs-one situation, but he eventually loses the ball. So far this season, the Arsenal winger has managed 11 successful dribbles out of the 27 he attempted.

