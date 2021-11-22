Ranking the 5 best dribblers at Manchester United right now

Manchester United have had a number of amazing players blessed with multiple qualities in their team. Even the current squad has some multi-talented players with stunning abilities under their sleeves.

Amongst all the qualities, dribbling is an art that cannot be taught to perfection. Some players have naturally inherited, some have taken efforts and done the hard work to get effective at it.

Manchester United have quality dribblers of the ball

Manchester United have historically had some fine dribblers in their team. The likes of George Best, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Ryan Giggs and many others have outsmarted defenders solely with their dribbling.

The current squad too has players who can dribble past players with utter ease and help trigger an attack or create goals. On that note, let's take a look at five of the best dribblers in the Manchester United team right now:

#5 Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

The English left-back had a stunning 2020-21 season with Manchester United. Luke Shaw was quite impressive at the back and even more effective and participative in the attack.

His left-footed cross had an amazing whip to it, which posed a big threat in the opposition box. Although Shaw hasn't even been close to his best this term, he has the trait of dribbling past players using his pace.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Luke Shaw’s first half vs. Fulham by numbers:



100% dribble success

100% tackles won

88% pass accuracy

7 crosses

3 ball recoveries

2 chances created



Continues his fine form. 💪 Luke Shaw’s first half vs. Fulham by numbers:100% dribble success 100% tackles won 88% pass accuracy 7 crosses 3 ball recoveries 2 chances created Continues his fine form. 💪 https://t.co/5CHjh7bGaA

Last season, the Englishman successfully dribbled 38 times with a success rate of 52.1 per cent. This season, he has successfully dribbled five times with a success rate of 45.5%. There is scope for improvement for Shaw and hopefully he brings that change soon.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

The English right-back is often criticized for not being effective in the attack but it is not as bad as it looks. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done reasonably well and seems to be improving.

Of course, there's a long way to go for him to reach the levels of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo but nonetheless, he's on the right path. His defensive abilities have been quite impressive and so has been his tackling.

Last season, Aaron Wan-Bissaka successfully dribbled 40 times with a success rate of 60.6 per cent. He's been the most successful dribbler for Manchester United this season with 21 successful dribbles, with a success rate of 60 per cent. Despite being known as more defensive compared to Luke Shaw, the right-back has been more efficient in dribbling.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith