Ranking the 5 best forwards to play under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is doing a phenomenal job at Liverpool and all his efforts and struggles early in his career are paying their dividends right now. With his attacking-minded approach, football has never been more entertaining.

The German national is one of the most passionate managers on the pitch and is quite the motivator. In fact, it is his inspirational skills that bring the best out of his players time and again.

Jurgen Klopp likes versatile forwards

One of the highlights of Klopp's team has been the position interchange between his forwards. He likes to shuffle his attackers during the match to add more unpredictability to his game.

In his impressive managerial career, the German manager has been blessed to work with some wonderful forward players. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best of them.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Jakub Blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Klopp made a great impression when he was the manager of Borussia Dortmund. Of the wide range of forwards he had there, Jakub Blaszczykowski was one of his most effective players.

The Polish winger, with his incredible pace and creative abilities, was quite brutal on the counter-attack. His work-rate pretty much suited Klopp's style of football. Blaszczykowski made 225 appearances under the German manager, all of which came at Borussia Dortmund.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz @BVB:

2983 days

253 competitive matches

32 goals

5 titles

Legend. 5 - Jakub #Blaszczykowski 2983 days253 competitive matches32 goals5 titlesLegend. 5 - Jakub #Blaszczykowski @BVB:2983 days253 competitive matches32 goals5 titlesLegend.

With 31 goals and 48 assists to his name, the Polishman won two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund under Klopp. Blaszczykowski was named the Polish Footballer of the Year in 2008 and 2010 while playing under the German.

#4 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Not many were aware of Roberto Firmino's talent when he arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2015 from Hoffenheim. Capable of playing in multiple positions, the Brazilian is a very smart figure on the pitch.

Under Klopp's management, the 30-year-old attacker has grown into an amazing player. Using his intellect, anticipation and fine goal-scoring abilities, Firmino has been of utmost help at Liverpool. He has made 312 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club.

GOAL @goal Jurgen Klopp's description of Roberto Firmino is brilliant Jurgen Klopp's description of Roberto Firmino is brilliant 🎷 https://t.co/iWKFAqJChA

So far, Firmino has scored 94 goals and registered 73 assists under Klopp's reign. His contributions have been much more than just goals as he remains a valuable player for the Reds.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh