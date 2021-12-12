Ranking the 5 best forwards in Premier League right now based on ratings

The English Premier League is now almost at its halfway stage for the season and the table has started to take shape. Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have set the early pace, taking a healthy lead over the chasing pack. West Ham United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are fighting it out for fourth spot.

As far as players' individual performances are concerned, a few have stood out, while others are still trying to gain momentum. In this article, we will look at currently the best forwards in the Premier League based on current form and WhoScored ratings.

Premier League @premierleague Things are heating up at the 🔝 👀 Things are heating up at the 🔝 👀 https://t.co/uPJcW8pYCM

Three of the five players on this list are from Liverpool, which shows exactly why they are the top-scoring club so far in the Premier League. So without further ado, here are the five best forwards in the Premier League right now based on ratings.

Note: Rankings are based on the first 15 Premier League gameweeks.

#5 Sadio Mane (7.30)

Mike Wilson* @Redsmail What a man Sadio Mane is. What a man Sadio Mane is. https://t.co/zgeUecQe9R

Three Liverpool footballers feature in this list of the Premier League's highest-rated forwards as per WhoScored. Sadio Mane is one of those forwards.

After a sub-par Premier League run last season that saw him score 11 goals, Mane has hit the ground running in this ongoing season. Leading the Reds' attacking line alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, the Senegal international has scored seven goals already and provided one assist as well.

Mane has taken 3.1 shots on average per match in the Premier League, the second-highest on this list. He has, however, missed eight big chances and will want to work on his finishing as the season progresses.

#4 Ivan Toney (7.35)

Newcastle United v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford's Ivan Toney is currently the fourth-highest rated forward in the Premier League, as per WhoScored ratings. The 25-year-old forward has scored four goals and provided two assists in 14 league appearances.

Toney has led the line for Brentford throughout the season, starting 14 of their 15 Premier League matches so far. He has scored twice in his last three league appearances, which justifies his presence on the list.

Toney has been on penalty duty for Brentford as well and has so far converted both the spot-kicks that have come his way. He takes 2.4 shots per game in the Premier League, 1.1 of which have been on target.

Edited by Diptanil Roy