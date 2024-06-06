Ranking 5 best goalkeepers at Euro 2024

In a matter of days, Euro 2024 will kick off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland in the tournament's opening fixture in Munich on June 14. A total of 624 players will be in Germany for the tournament which has reverted to its old style after having multiple hosts in 2021.

The creme de la creme of European football will be represented across every position. The very best players in the world are set to strut their stuff in Germany. At least 72 goalkeepers will be representing their countries from the group stage of the tournament, most of them playing for Europe's biggest clubs.

This article highlights the five best goalkeepers in Euro 2024 and ranks them according to their capabilities and expected contributions.

#5. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia) - Euro 2024

Slovenia v Portugal - International Friendly

Slovenia captain Jan Oblak is a household name among goalkeepers in Europe due to his exploits in an Atletico Madrid shirt. A world-class shot-stopper without a shred of doubt, Oblak is set to play for his country in a major tournament for the first time in his career.

Oblak enjoyed a decent campaign in Spain, helping his side finish fourth in La Liga and featuring in every game in 2023-24. The 31-year-old ended the season with a 70.8% save percentage in league football. It was a marked decrease in his save rate from 2022-23, which was 75.9%. He also kept 13 clean sheets in 38 league appearances for the side.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to consider offers for the former Benfica goalkeeper, who has won La Liga's Zamora trophy five times in his career. His immediate focus will be to have a good tournament with Slovenia, who will face Denmark, Serbia, and England in Group C at Euro 2024.

#4. Diogo Costa (FC Porto/Portugal) - Euro 2024

Slovenia v Portugal - International Friendly

Since displacing Rui Patricio as the first-choice between the sticks for Portugal, FC Porto star Diogo Costa hasn't looked back. He has kept his spot under manager Roberto Martinez as well. The 24-year-old is set to appear in his second major tournament as his country's starting goalkeeper, having also done so at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FC Porto star Costa is regarded as one of Europe's best goalkeepers, and his numbers from the just-concluded season back it up. He appeared 33 times in the Portuguese league, conceding only 25 goals and saving 72.9% of the shots he faced during the campaign.

A complete goalkeeper, Diogo Costa will make use of Euro 2024 to show his quality as a modern-day goalkeeper with multiple sides interested in him. He was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, but nothing came out of it. With Ederson linked with a move away from Manchester City, Costa's name has come up again as a potential replacement.

#3. Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid/Ukraine) - Euro 2024

Ukraine v Iceland: UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs Final

Arguably the biggest breakthrough star in European football in 2023-24, Ukraine star Andriy Lunin finally got a chance to prove his worth. He has been deputy to Thibaut Courtois for most of his career so far at Real Madrid but the latter suffered multiple knee injuries. Hence, Lunin ended up competing with Courtois for a starting berth in the UEFA Champions League final.

Ukraine are blessed with two of the best young goalkeepers in European football in Anatoliy Trubin and Lunin, but the latter is expected to start at Euro 2024. The Real Madrid man was in impressive form in 2023-24, establishing himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in Europe.

Lunin did his finest work in the UEFA Champions League, where he appeared in eight games for Los Blancos. He saved 80% of the shots he faced, equalling Courtois' club record for saves in a match in his side's Round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

#2. Mike Maignan (AC Milan/France) - Euro 2024

Croatia v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Former France captain Hugo Lloris is widely loved and respected in France. However, certain quarters feel if Mike Maignan had been in goal for the 2022 World Cup final, they would have won. This shows how highly-rated the AC Milan man is in his home country, where he cut his teeth in football.

Maignan took on the first-choice role after Lloris retired from international football, and has been impressive for Les Bleus since then. A league winner in France and Italy, the 28-year-old featured 29 times for the Rossoneri in Serie A in 2023-24, saving 77.5% of the shots he faced.

With one of the tournament's strongest backlines in front of him, Maignan will be expected to play an important role as they aim for a first win since 2000. With the quality and depth they possess, his country are easily among the favorites to emerge with the title.

#1. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich/Germany) - Euro 2024

Germany v Ukraine - International Friendly

Legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returns to the international fold following an almost two-year break due to injury. The Bayern Munich star has regained his starting shirt from Barcelona man Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and will start games for his country at home.

Despite being 38 years old and only returning from a horrific leg fracture, Neuer proved his quality upon his return to action in 2023-24. The veteran goalkeeper was at his best in the UEFA Champions League for his side, nearly leading them to the final of the tournament single-handedly.

Neuer recorded a 78.6% save percentage in his nine appearances in the Champions League. He will provide much-needed leadership for Germany at Euro 2024. With Ilkay Gundogan set to remain as captain of the side, the experienced goalkeeper will be responsible for organizing his backline. It will be important as defense is regarded as Die Mannschaft's potential weak link.

Honorable mention: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)