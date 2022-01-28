Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers to play under Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably one of the greatest managers in the history of football. With his never-give-up attitude and strong fighting spirit, the Scotsman earned a lot of success in his managerial career.

His legendary time as Manchester United manager will always be remembered given the strong impact he had at the club. Not many can achieve what Sir Alex did with the Red Devils.

Sir Alex Ferguson had quality goalkeepers playing for him

It is not easy to win the Premier League yet Sir Alex Ferguson managed to win it 13 times. This speaks volumes of the greatness the former Manchester United possessed.

In his amazing career, the Scotsman had the pleasure of working with some fine goalkeepers. They all played important roles in delivering success for their clubs. On that note, let's take a look at the best goalkeepers to have played under Sir Alex.

#5 Tim Howard (Manchester United)

Tim Howard had a better spell at Everton than Manchester United Fabien Barthez of Manchester United

Courtesy of Manchester United's American owners, Tim Howard was favored and brought into the club in 2003 from MetroStars from MLS. Fabien Barthez was loaned out to Marseille which allowed the American goalkeeper to fill in his place.

After making a productive and positive start to his United career, Howard struggled and made silly errors. Due to inconsistency in his game, he slowly ran out of favor under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He made 77 appearances under the Scotsman before joining Everton in 2006 in the Premier League. Howard won the FA Cup and the Football League Cup once while playing for Manchester United.

#4 Fabien Barthez (Manchester United)

Fabien Barthez of Manchester United

The French goalkeeper spent three seasons at Manchester United since joining them in 2000 from AS Monaco. The Red Devils were then looking to replace the great Peter Schmeichel, who had left for Sporting Lisbon.

Barthez had great shot-stopping skills and came with a big reputation. He made 139 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson, playing just three seasons at Manchester United. The Frenchman had a decent spell in England but was found guilty of taking unnecessary risks at times.

Predator Collection @predatorcollec Fabien Barthez of Manchester United prepares himself for a free kick in his adidas Predator Precision Fabien Barthez of Manchester United prepares himself for a free kick in his adidas Predator Precision https://t.co/uOqsLpHSGr

He won two Premier League titles under Sir Alex before leaving for Marseille in 2003. Barthez joined motorsport racing after retiring from football in 2008.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh