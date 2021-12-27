Ranking the 5 best left-footed forwards in 2021

2021 has been a year to remember for multiple events. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, things haven't been easy, yet the game of football has kept us involved and entertained.

This year's fixtures were congested and took their toll on the players and clubs. Despite that, footballers have come out with flying colors, providing some high-quality game-play on the pitch.

Left-footed attackers have been sensational in 2021

Among the attackers, left-footed players have somehow always looked more graceful and elegant with their approach like Mesut Ozil, Johan Cruyff or Ferenc Puskas.

This year has been no different.

Despite not being in the majority, some of the top goal scorers and creators have been left-footed forwards. Here, we take a look at those quality players who predominantly use their left foot and have provided some wonderful footballing experience in 2021.

#5 Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

ACF Fiorentina v SS Lazio - Serie A

Having played his entire youth career in Serbia, Dusan Vlahovic made his senior debut with Partizan. The young forward was quite impressive with the Serbian club, which helped him earn a move to Fiorentina in Serie A in 2018.

He's been with them ever since and over time has become a regular face in the starting XI. Vlahovic is one of the most promising young talents in football right now with his amazing finishing abilities. His tall physique makes him a bigger threat in the box.

Dusan Vlahovic ended last season with 21 Serie A goals and already has 16 goals to his name this season. The young left-footed striker has scored 35 goals this calendar year. It won't come as a surprise should he move to a bigger club come next summer with clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United monitoring the star.

#4 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Gerard Moreno has spent his entire club in Spain, playing for clubs like Villarreal, Mallorca and Espanyol. Ever since 2018, the Spaniard has been with Villarreal and has done a pretty good job with them.

The 29-year-old striker played a very influential role in helping the Yellow Submarine win the UEFA Europa League in the 2020-21 season. Gerard Moreno, with his sweet left foot, has been both a goal scorer and creator for Villarreal this calendar year.

OptaJose @OptaJose



@VillarrealCFen 💛

#RealSociedadVillarreal 💛 18 - Gerard Moreno 🇪🇸 has scored 18 goals in #LaLiga 2021, more than any other Spanish player in the Top 5 European Leagues this calendar year (3,25 more than his xG ratio). Instinct 18 - Gerard Moreno 🇪🇸 has scored 18 goals in #LaLiga 2021, more than any other Spanish player in the Top 5 European Leagues this calendar year (3,25 more than his xG ratio). Instinct@VillarrealCFen 💛#RealSociedadVillarreal 💛 https://t.co/vCwVKfN4RZ

The Spanish forward has scored 30 goals and recorded 15 assists in 2021. Gerard Moreno's impressive performances have also earned him a place in the national team as well. He remains a key player in attack for both Villarreal and Spain.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh