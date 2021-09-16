Ranking the 5 best Liverpool players from the Reds' 3-2 win against AC Milan | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool had to come from behind to beat AC Milan in their opening game of the 2021-22 Champions League on Thursday. There was plenty of anticipation heading into the game, as the two sides have a bit of history in the Champions League.

The Reds started on the front foot and took the lead early through Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite threatening to put the game beyond the visitors, they failed to take their chances, and AC Milan came roaring back into the contest.

AC Milan, after being under the cosh for most of the first half, hit back just before half-time with two quick-fire goals. Ante Rebic scored the equaliser to finish off a good team move before Brahim Diaz took advantage of some slack Liverpool defending to put the visitors in front.

Liverpool, though, did not change their dynamic at half-time and came out firing on all cylinders once again. Mohamed Salah soon restored parity in the 49th minute. Jordan Henderson then scored a scorcher from the edge of the box to give Liverpool the win.

The game had a bit of everything. So without further ado, here's a look at the five best Liverpool players from the win.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah atoned his miss from the spot with a goal.

Although Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the first half and should have put the game to bed, he didn’t let the miss affect him. The Egyptian looked as hungry as ever to score, and tested Mike Maignan from long range a few times.

Every time Salah isolated AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, it looked like something would happen. The Egyptian eventually found the back of the net after combining well with Divock Origi, slotting the ball calmly past Maignan.

Salah had the joint highest number of dribbles for Liverpool on the night, His form in front of goal bodes well for the Reds as they have some key fixtures coming up.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold sizzled for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was partly at fault for the goals Liverpool conceded, as they both came from his flank. However, his impact in the attacking third was once again massive.

The full-back was key in everything Liverpool did in the opening 30 minutes as the Reds pinned Milan into their half. Alexander-Arnold took on Theo Hernandez and always looked to pick the right pass.

Perhaps he was a tad lucky with the deflection that resulted in Liverpool’s opener, but his tenacity and willingness probably warranted a goal.

