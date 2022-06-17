Ranking the 5 best managers in international football right now

High-profile managers usually stick to managing clubs. Club football dominates the calendar and there are a lot of contingencies at play when it comes to coaching national teams. Building a cohesive unit on the international circuit can be a tricky affair.

National team players are only available intermittently and have to get used to playing alongside each other for a limited period of time. But it is a challenge that some world-class managers seem to relish. There are plenty of high-profile coaches who are presently in charge of national teams.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best managers in international football right now.

#5 Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Louis van Gaal is currently in his third stint as the manager of the Netherlands. He was appointed as the head coach of the Dutch national team in August 2021 and Van Gaal has done quite a commendable job since taking over.

He has led the Dutch national team to impressive victories over Belgium and Wales in recent weeks to kickstart their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign. In his 13 matches in charge, the Netherlands are yet to concede a single loss.

Van Gaal seems to be extracting the best out of a number of players like Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis to name a few.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Van Gaal: “There is more quality in this squad than our squad in 2014. I am not saying we will win the World Cup, but I believe we have a big chance, this is certain." Van Gaal: “There is more quality in this squad than our squad in 2014. I am not saying we will win the World Cup, but I believe we have a big chance, this is certain." https://t.co/D3V4Qzh5pt

#4 Hansi Flick (Germany)

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Hans-Dieter Flick, popularly known as Hansi Flick, is the current coach of the German national team. He took over as the head coach of Die Mannschaft after winning the sextuple with Bayern Munich during his two-year stint at the club. Flick was appointed the head coach of the German national side on August 1.

He has since managed 13 games for Germany across all competitions. They are yet to lose a game under Flick's tutelage. After hitting dispiriting lows in the closing stages of Joachim Low's managerial reign, Germany were crying out loud for better management.

Flick's German side got off to a bit of an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. They settled for three successive 1-1 draws in their first three matches but thrashed Italy 5-2 in their latest outing.

#3 Luis Enrique (Spain)

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Spain were the most dominant force in international football in the closing stages of the first decade of the 21st century. They won the 2008 and 2012 European championships and were also crowned world champions in 2010.

However, they were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. They suffered a Round of 16 exit in the 2018 edition of football's biggest competition. Following the 2018 World Cup heartbreak, Spain appointed Luis Enrique as the coach and he has done a commendable job since.

Enrique led the Spanish national team to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and the finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Nations League. La Roja are currently unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Abdel Rahman @AbdelBeheri Luis Enrique: As a national manager, due to time constraints, you give the minimum possible amount of information to the players. Only the inevitable and most vital information must be given and most importantly that which they can fulfill on the field.

Luis Enrique: As a national manager, due to time constraints, you give the minimum possible amount of information to the players. Only the inevitable and most vital information must be given and most importantly that which they can fulfill on the field.https://t.co/ycs5dzUJSg

#2 Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni delivered the Copa America title to Argentina last summer after a 28-year long wait. Scaloni has transformed La Albiceleste into one of the finest football teams on the international circuit.

They recently cemented their status as one of the teams to beat after thrashing Italy 3-0 in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions Final. Argentina went unbeaten in their 2022 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers under Scaloni's tutelage.

In fact, Argentina haven't conceded a loss in their last 33 matches across all competitions. Their last defeat came against Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals.

Scaloni has used the pool of talent at his disposal to great effect and the team definitely has an identity now and will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites.

#1 Tite (Brazil)

Brazil national team manager Tite

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, commonly known as Tite, has been Brazil's coach since 2016. He led them to Copa America glory in 2019 and has done a tremendous job in recent times. Tite's Brazilian side also made it to the 2021 Copa America final where they fell by a single goal to Argentina.

Tite has already revealed that he will step down as Brazil's manager after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is focused on delivering a sixth World Cup to the South American nation and his team finished at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil went undefeated in their qualifying campaign and have been playing some scintillating football of late. Since their 2021 Copa America final loss to Argentina, Brazil have gone unbeaten in 13 matches.

