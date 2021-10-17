Ranking the 5 best Manchester United attackers of the 21st century

Manchester United have been one of the most successful English clubs since the turn of the century, winning eight Premier League titles.

Considering the pedigree and rich history of the club, some of the best attackers in the game's history have graced United over the years. The trend has continued this century, too, with various world-class attackers playing key roles in the club's success.

On that note, here are the five best attackers to have played for Manchester United since the turn of the century. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All stats as per transfermarkt unless specified otherwise.

#5 Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs is a Manchester United legend.

Ryan Giggs is one of the most legendary players in Manchester United history. During a two-decade-long career for the Red Devils, Giggs amassed record tallies of appearances (940) and trophies (35) for the club.

The versatile Welshman finds mention on this list because he spent a decent chunk of his United career playing in the attacking third, especially as a winger. It was only towards the latter stages of his career that he dropped to midfield.

Giggs made his Manchester United debut on 2 March 1991.

Giggs is one of the finest examples of a true one-club man in football history. He scored 164 times and provided a staggering 250 assists across competitions for United.

Among many records, Giggs is the only player to net in each of the first 21 editions of the Premier League. He also holds the record for highest number of assists (162) in the Premier League. He failed to score in his final league campaign in 2013-14, but did provide two assists.

#4 Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie enjoyed a successful stint at Manchester United.

Robin van Persie played only three seasons at Manchester United, but he did enough to etch his name in the club's folklore.

The Dutchman, arriving from Arsenal, hit the ground running at Old Trafford. He scored 30 times across competitions, 26 of them in the Premier League, to win the league's Golden Boot award. It was his incredible volley that sealed United's 13th and most recent league title in the Premier League era.

Seven years ago, Robin van Persie scored a memorable volley that helped Manchester United win the Premier League.

Van Persie bagged a rich haul of 58 goals and 21 strikes across competitions for United. He scored at least ten times in each of his three seasons at the club.

