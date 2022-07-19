Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players against Crystal Palace

Manchester United's good run of form in pre-season continues as they register a comfortable 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils started confidently against Patrick Vieira's men and had their opponents on the backfoot from the get-go. They looked likely to score the first goal of the game and did it in the 17th minute at the end of a very well put together move.

Left-back Tyrell Malacia picked out Diogo Dalot on the other side of the box with a wonderful lobbed ball. The Portuguese right-back brought it down well before picking out Martial at the far post with his left foot. Martial took it on his chest and slotted it home in what is best described as the finish of a man in form.

The second goal looked just as exquisite. Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek combined to great effect before the Dutchman squared the ball to Rashford to apply the finishing touches.

The movement from the United forwards in the build-up exemplified the style of football Ten Hag wants them to play. Jadon Sancho added a third after a lovely little flick from Martial released him into acres of space.

Joel Ward scored a header in the 74th minute for Crystal Palace but it should have been kept out by David de Gea, who had looked solid up until that point. Will Fish then got sent off for bringing down Victor Akinwale and denying him a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 84th minute.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Manchester United's five best players against Crystal Palace.

#5 Diogo Dalot

Melbourne Victory v Manchester United

Dalot provided the assist for Martial's opener. He was an enterprising presence on the right flank and did a decent job on both sides of the pitch.

He combined well with Jadon Sancho on the right wing and they showed promising signs as a duo. Dalot tracked back well and did not allow the likes of Jordan Ayew or Tyrick Mitchell much space or time on the ball.

Dalot played a brilliant lobbed ball to release Bruno Fernandes into a one-on-one situation in the second half. The Portuguese midfielder fired above the crossbar and the finish came nowhere close to matching the quality of the pass.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Jadon Sancho was a livewire in attack throughout. He showed off his excellent close control and his directness added an extra edge to Manchester United's attack. Sancho combined well with Dalot and Martial down the right side.

Ten Hag has used the Englishman on the right wing in pre-season and it looks like that's where he will play extensively in the upcoming campaign. Sancho has looked comfortable thus far and has been pretty slick with his passing and movement on the right wing.

#3 Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

In addition to creating the chance for Martial's opener, Tyrell Malacia provided glimpses of his excellent technique in the first half. His quick turns and body feints kept opponents guessing and he provided good support for Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes down the left side.

Malacia tracked back well and put in a couple of aggressive, well-timed tackles. He also drew several fouls and his doggedness is reflective of the mentality Erik ten Hag wants to instill in his players.

#2 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Marcus Rashford looked sharp from the start. He provided plenty of width down the left side. His delivery was on point most of the time and he upended the Crystal Palace backline and bamboozled the goalkeeper with a whipped cross to Martial in the first half. Unfortunately it missed everyone and went out of play.

Rashford finished well for Manchester United's second goal after some excellent build-up play from Martial, Sancho and Van de Beek. It was his brilliant first touch and quick pass to Martial that helped create the chance for Sancho's goal as well.

Rashford was nowhere near his best last season but it certainly looks like he's finding his groove again this pre-season.

GOAL @goal Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the scoresheet Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the scoresheet ✅ https://t.co/x7nq0lyALr

#1 Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Anthony Martial came close a couple of times before finally finding the back of the net with a brilliant finish off a Dalot cross. He continues to tap into that rich vein of pre-season form that has saw him score a goal each against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory.

He was thoroughly involved in the second goal as well. It was Martial who brought the ball down and then released Sancho into space before making a run into the box to receive the return ball. He then took the ball away from the goalkeeper and created the opening from which Rashford scored United's second goal.

He then provided the assist for Sancho's goal with a lovely flick. The Frenchman really did turn on the style today with his close control, flicks and intelligent movement.

Martial looks dangerous, hungry and eager to get involved in the proceedings. He was keen to drop deep and help force the issue for Manchester United.

Martial should have also bagged another assist after picking out Harry Maguire in the box after the fallout from a free-kick in the first half. However, the Manchester United captain fired high and wide.

Martial is making a good case for himself ahead of the 2022-23 season. He's in really good form and might just start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the opening stages of the new season.

GOAL @goal Anthony Martial's 100% goalscoring start to pre-season continues Anthony Martial's 100% goalscoring start to pre-season continues 💯 https://t.co/w6eqBN4Xl9

