Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players so far this season (2021-22)

The Premier League campaign has been a mixed bag so far for Manchester United. The Red Devils have had an equal share of impressive and disappointing performances domestically and continentally.

After starting the season brimming with optimism, not many United fans have retained the faith they had after they demolished Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at Old Trafford on the opening day.

Even the most ardent Mancunians will tell you that the club is performing below its capabilities. With the signing of long-term target Jadon Sancho, World Cup-winning defender Rafael Varane and legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, expectations were high.

Manchester United were predicted to make a push for the league title this season. However, they find themselves outside the top four near the halfway point of the season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😱 Manchester United’s last 7 Premier League matches:



❌ 0-1 Villa

🤝 1-1 Everton

❌ 2-4 Leicester

❌ 0-5 Liverpool

✅ 3-0 Tottenham

❌ 0-2 Man City

❌ 1-4 Watford



😬 That is a lot of goals conceded… 😱 Manchester United’s last 7 Premier League matches:❌ 0-1 Villa🤝 1-1 Everton❌ 2-4 Leicester ❌ 0-5 Liverpool✅ 3-0 Tottenham❌ 0-2 Man City❌ 1-4 Watford 😬 That is a lot of goals conceded…

The Red Devils endured a wretched run of form that saw club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed from his post and German boss Ralf Rangnick appointed. Despite disappointing in key games against cross-town rivals Manchester City, eternal rivals Liverpool and, most damningly to Swiss side Young Boys, the United team has some talented players who deliver consistently.

These players will be the basis of the rebuild for interim boss Ralf Rangnick and whoever the Old Trafford hierarchy hand the reins to in the summer. Without further ado, here are five of Manchester United’s top performers so far this campaign:

#5 Victor Lindelof | Manchester United defender

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The Manchester United centre-back has been the rock in Ralf Rangnick's defense in recent games. Prior to the tactician's entry into club affairs, Victor Lindelof was showing up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well. The star has remained consistent in United's games, appearing in 13 matches so far this Premier League season.

Although Manchester United continue to concede goals, Lindelof has guided the defense to two clean sheets. The Red Devils currently sit in 6th place, having played just 16 games so far this season. They have conceded 24 goals in that same time period as well.

But with Lindelof entering better form, Rangnick will be hoping to improve upon the defense and pick up another title.

#4 Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United playmaker

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Perhaps one of Solskjaer's most potent transfers to Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes started his Manchester United career with a bang and a shout. Stunning the Premier League with his deft goalscoring touch as well as a penchant for scoring penalties, the former Sporting star quickly became United's key marksman.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Bruno Fernandes is making his 100th competitive appearance for @ManUtd tonight; since his club debut in 2020, he has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other player for Premier League clubs (78 - 44 goals, 34 assists). Centurion. 100 - Bruno Fernandes is making his 100th competitive appearance for @ManUtd tonight; since his club debut in 2020, he has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other player for Premier League clubs (78 - 44 goals, 34 assists). Centurion. https://t.co/ptHcEed1o0

This season, the star hasn't fully picked up steam the way he did in the previous campaign. While he snatched up double digits in goals and assists last term, Fernandes has only managed five goals and three assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

His Champions League outings have been above par however, with the star churning in five assists in six games.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra