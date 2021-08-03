Ranking the 5 best Manchester United Players in Premier League history

Manchester United's successful and glorious years coincided with the formation of the "Premier League". Holding a record 13 crowns, Sir Alex Ferguson's famous Red Devils have been the team to be emulated in success and dynasty.

Manchester United's finest

Along the course of almost thirty years of Premier League football, many an iconic player has worn the red of Manchester. Here's ranking the five best players during the Premier League Era.

#5 Paul Scholes

Perhaps the single most underrated midfielder of his era, the ginger-haired Salford-born midfielder was the epitome of technical excellence and casual brilliance on the football field. A box-to-box midfield orchestrator for over two decades, Scholes was the engine room for Manchester United's "Attack Attack Attack" style of play, driving the ball forward with sharp passes and dazzling dribbles.

All across europe, Scholes is viewed as the standard bearer for roaming playmakers, chipping in with 155 goals, the best of which were majestically timed volleys, as well as over 55 assists in his two decade-long career for Manchester United. His plaudits and praisers include the likes of Xavi and Zidane who rate him as one of the very best midfielders of his generation

What's even more astonishing is that having hung up his boots in 2011, he made a remarkable comeback to win the league again, proving his timeless football ability.

#4 Ryan Giggs

The most decorated footballer in English history with a haul of 12 Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups make the Legend of Giggs unforgettable. A one-club man, making over 876 appearances and scoring 159 goals for the Red Devils since his debut as a young speedy winger left winger, Giggs became Mr. Manchester United to have a storied and unrivaled career at the very top of professional football. His versatility throughout his career playing from left midfield to left forward to central midfielder speaks volumes of his footballing intelligence and technical ability to adapt with age, winning PFA Player of the year in 2009 well into his late 30s.

20 years ago today, Ryan Giggs scored one of the FA Cup's all-time great goals as Manchester United beat Arsenal on their way to the treble ✨ pic.twitter.com/jKzbx7SM9Q — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 14, 2019

His most famous goal came in the 1999 FA Cup final against Arsenal, rallying and finishing on a breathtaking counter to spark wild shirt swirling celebrations all from an Arsenal penalty miss, a moment that embelished the famous Treble of 1999.

