Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players right now based on ratings

Manchester United have had a horror 2021-22 season, with all of their pre-season optimism falling flat. They made three top-class signings in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo but have still struggled to stamp their authority on the Premier League.

They are currently eighth in the league, though they are through to the knockout round of the Champions League. The Red Devils have also seen the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to their poor domestic form. Manchester United will want to return to winning ways with the arrival of interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

In this article, we will look at the five best Manchester United players right now as per WhoScored ratings.

Note: Only players who have played six or more league matches have been included in the list.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6.86)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been inconsistent for Manchester United this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has come under fire for his sub-par performances recently. However, that hasn't stopped him from emerging as the fifth-best Manchester United player, according to WhoScored ratings.

The right-back hasn't been anywhere close to the level he achieved in his first season with the club. Wan-Bissaka will want to work on his shortcomings to make things work again.

The 24-year-old has started all 13 Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season. He has created one big chance too, but that didn't lead to an assist. Defensively, he has made 1.3 interceptions and 2.2 tackles per game.

Wan-Bissaka is still tough to dribble past though, with only 0.2 such instances per match on average. The Englishman still has a lot of time to make improvements to his game and help Manchester United get back on track.

#4 Raphael Varane (6.90)

Raphael Varane hit the ground running immediately upon his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The central defender has played in six Premier League matches this season and has been the club's best defender without a shred of doubt.

As per WhoScored ratings, he has been Manchester United's fourth-best player this season and even has a league assist to his name. Varane has been great with his passing too with 91% of his passes finding one of his teammates. He also plays 4.7 accurate long balls per match on average.

On the defensive front, Varane has kept only two league clean sheets, a stat he will want to improve on. He has made 0.7 interceptions and 1.5 successful tackles per game on average. The Frenchman has also made four clearances per match on average this season in the Premier League.

Varane's biggest struggles this season have been with injuries, which have kept him out of multiple matches.

