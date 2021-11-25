Ranking the 5 best passers at Manchester United right now

Manchester United will now have to start their season afresh following the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Michael Carrick has been appointed caretaker manager and he started off with a 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League, 12 points off leaders Chelsea. Manchester United started the season with expectations of a push for the league title, but they are already way off the path and in need of a desperate turnaround.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to bear the brunt of United's poor form, players should also take some of the blame. Especially the defense that has been saved on multiple occasions by goalkeeper David de Gea. But defenders have also been among the team's best passers so far this season.

In this article, we will look at the five best passers at Manchester United currently.

Note: Only players who have played 540 or more minutes in the Premier League this season have been included in the list.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had a dismal season going by the standards he set in his debut season with the club. But he has been the fifth best passer for Manchester United so far in the 2021-22 Premier League season, with 85.4% of his passes being accurate.

In all, the right-back has attempted 687 passes in 12 league matches, 587 of which have found one of his team-mates. He has completed 117 short passes, 127 medium passes and 33 long balls.

Wan-Bissaka has, however, failed to provide an assist so far. He still has issues going forward and is too jittery on the ball at times, affecting his attacking output. The 23-year-old will want to rediscover his form as United's search for a new manager continues.

#4 Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Scott McTominay has started eight Premier League matches this season and has emerged as the fourth best passer for the side. He has completed 86.6% of his passes.

McTominay has attempted 329 passes in the league - as much as Nemanja Matic, who is a direct replacement for the 24-year-old's position - and completed 327, two fewer than Matic. Moreover, the Serbian has played almost half the minutes that McTominay has, further highlighting how the the Scot needs to buckle up.

The Scotland international is yet to open his goal and assist tally for the season as well. He would want to fix that as United undergo yet another managerial change.

