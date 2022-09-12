Ranking the 5 best players at Barcelona at the moment (September 2022)

Barcelona have arguably had the best transfer window among all European clubs. Despite navigating a financial crisis, the Catalans were able to make some big-money signings by activating several economic levers that helped free up funds.

After finishing second, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid in La Liga last season, the Blaugrana are determined to mount a title challenge this term. Xavi Hernandez has got them playing an exciting brand of football and we're starting to see glimpses of the Barcelona of old once again.

The squad is packed to the brim with extremely talented players and there is a lot of competition for starting berths. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Barcelona players at the moment (September 2022).

#5 Raphinha

Raphinha in action for Barcelona in pre-season

Raphinha is proving to be a very good signing for Barcelona. After struggling to find his rhythm in the first two games against Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad, Raphinha has gotten back to his best in recent weeks.

He turned in impressive performances against Real Valladolid, Sevilla and Cadiz. Raphinha was particularly menacing down his flank in the games against Valladolid and Sevilla. His dribbling ability and pace have proven to be quite a handful to deal with for La Liga defenders so far.

In five appearances in La Liga so far this term, Raphinha has scored one goal and provided one assist.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander

After a couple of underwhelming campaigns, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back to his best once again. The German goalkeeper has been a class apart so far this term, keeping four clean sheets in six appearances across La Liga and the Champions League. He has let in just two goals so far this season.

He has produced a number of impressive saves in the opening stages of the new campaign. Ter Stegen's distribution has also been top-notch and he boasts a pass completion rate of 88.9% this season.

The 33-year-old has been an assured presence between the sticks for Barcelona so far and Xavi will be hoping that he can kick on in similar fashion.

#3 Pedri

Pedri in action against Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Young Barcelona midfielder Pedri keeps going from strength to strength. He has got off to a great start to the 2022-23 season and has been a difference maker for the Catalans in midfield. The 19-year-old has run the show from midfield for Barcelona with aplomb.

He produced quality performances against Real Sociedad, Real Valladolid, Sevilla and Victoria Plzen. Pedri is at his best when he is used in a more advanced role as the offensive aspects of his game like dribbling, vision and passing are more polished than his defensive abilities.

The young midfielder has scored one goal in six appearances across all competitions so far this term.

#2 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele in action against Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Extending Ousmane Dembele's contract was undoubtedly a great decision for Barcelona. If he can stay away from injuries, Dembele has the ability to burgeon into one of the best attackers of the modern era.

The ambidextrous winger is a menacing presence down the flanks for Barca. His exquisite dribbling and decision-making inside the final third has helped the Catalans immensely. He beats defenders at will and excels at picking out teammates in tight spaces.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists in six appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Martin Braithwaite has never seen a talent like Ousmane Dembele Martin Braithwaite has never seen a talent like Ousmane Dembele ⭐️ https://t.co/YLZhqupiH4

#1 Robert Lewandowski

Rob Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

There was little doubt over whether or not Robert Lewandowski would be a hit at Barca. The Poland international has picked up two successive European Golden Shoe in the past two seasons and is without doubt one of the best strikers in the world.

Lewandowski has hit the ground running at the Camp Nou and has shown everyone exactly what Barca have been missing since Luis Suarez's departure. He has been in terrific form, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in just six appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Lewandowski is an elite and well-rounded striker whose technical abilities also help bring out the best in his fellow attackers.

Squawka @Squawka Robert Lewandowski has already been directly involved in 10+ goals for Barcelona:



◎ 6 games

◉ 9 goals

◉ 2 assists



It's too easy for him. 🤜 🤛 Robert Lewandowski has already been directly involved in 10+ goals for Barcelona:◎ 6 games◉ 9 goals◉ 2 assistsIt's too easy for him. 🤜 🤛 https://t.co/r5EyODce06

