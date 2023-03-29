Ranking the 5 best players from the current international break (March 2023)

International breaks can be quite special for players as it provides them with the opportunity to represent their country and gain valuable experience. Additionally, players who may be struggling to find form with their club teams may use international breaks as a chance to regain their confidence and momentum.

However, the rigorous travel and training schedules associated with international duty can also be a drain on players, inducing more fatigue and increasing the risk of injury. Therefore, while international breaks have their benefits, it's important to strike a balance to ensure the well-being of players.

We're now coming towards the end of the first international break of 2023. Let's take a look at the five best players from this one.

#5 Bukayo Saka (England)

England v Ukraine: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

England beat Italy 2-1 on a historic night to kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. It marked the Three Lions' first win in Italy since 1961. The Azzurri did try to launch a fightback in the second half after they were completely outplayed in the first.

Bukayo Saka's contributions were crucial to England's dominating proceedings in the first 45. The Arsenal winger was direct and incisive in possession as he ran the Italian defenders ragged. Saka was easily one of the best players on the pitch even though he did not get on the scoresheet.

The 21-year-old followed that up with a match-winning performance against Ukraine on March 26. This time he scored and assisted a goal each and was the best player on the pitch by far as England beat Ukraine 2-0. On current form, Saka is easily one of the best wingers in the world.

#4 Scott McTominay (Scotland)

Scotland v Spain: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Scott McTominay has seen game time come at a premium at Manchester United following the arrival of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer this season. But McTominay has used the international break to bounce back into form and was Scotland's best player in their latest outings.

The central midfielder bagged a couple of braces and almost single-handedly won two games for Scotland during the international break. He chipped in with two late goals off the bench in Scotland's 3-0 win over Cyprus.

McTominay then turned in a brilliant performance against Spain and was the best player on the pitch as they raced to a 2-0 win over the European giants.

#3 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Argentina returned to action for the first time since their World Cup triumph in an international friendly against Panama. Predictably, Lionel Messi was once again the star of the show for Lionel Scaloni's men. He looked as menacing as ever and came close to scoring from a couple of free-kicks as well.

Messi was finally rewarded with a goal in the dying embers of the game. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then scored a brilliant first-half hat-trick and provided an assist as Argentina dispatched Curacao 7-0 on 28 March. The 35-year-old has now taken his international goal tally to 102.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Even at the age of 38, Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to be written off. After being reduced to a peripheral figure during their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Ronaldo has returned to the fold with a bang.

He managed to bag four goals in his two outings for the Selecao as Portugal won two international friendlies against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg with a combined scoreline of 6-0. The performance against Luxembourg in particular was a vintage display from the legendary Portuguese forward.

#1 Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark

Denmark's young striking sensation Rasmus Hojlund earned a lot of plaudits for the sheer hunger and passion he showed as he scored a brilliant hat-trick against Finland last week. It helped the Danes get off to a winning start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Their second game of the international break, however, ended in heartbreak as they relinquished a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Kazakhstan. But Hojlund showcased great touch once again, bagging a first-half brace and firing his team into the lead with two well taken goals.

The first was an exceptional lob over the goalkeeper while the second showed his awareness and composure inside the area. The Atalanta striker seems destined for great things and is starting to garner a lot of attention from top European clubs.

