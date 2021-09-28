Ranking the 5 best players from GW 6 of the Premier League

Gameweek 6 of the Premier League saw some enticing matchups. Chelsea took on Manchester City on Saturday, while Arsenal hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the first North London Derby of the season on Sunday.

This gameweek saw 26 goals scored across the ten Premier League games, with four games ending in draws. There were huge wins for the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa, while Brentford and Burnley put in good performances as well.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of players shone during the Premier League Gameweek. On that note, here's a look at five such players.

Special Mention - Jamie Vardy (2 goals and an own-goal in the draw against Burnley)

#5 Michail Antonio (West Ham)

Antonio was unplayable for West Ham

Michail Antonio picked up where he left off for West Ham in their 2-1 Premier League win against Leeds United. The striker had missed the last three games across all competitions for the Hammers, but marked his return with a goal.

Antonio was a menace throughout the game as Charlie Cresswell and Liam Cooper could not handle his pace and physicality up front. The striker constantly harassed the Leeds defenders by hounding them whenever they had the ball. The Jamaican was also the most fouled player during the game.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Michail Antonio's past 37 Premier League starts for West Ham:



0.86 G+A/game Michail Antonio's past 37 Premier League starts for West Ham:



The 31-year-old took his goal very well, latching on to Declan Rice's through ball before coolly slotting it past Illan Meslier. Antonio has now scored five goals in as many Premier League games, and does not look like slowing down any time soon.

#4 Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

Abdoulaye Doucoure put in a dominant display against Norwich City

Abdoulaye Doucoure continued his impressive campaign with a dominant display for Everton in their 2-0 win against Norwich City.

The Frenchman was everywhere for the Toffees, putting in an absolute shift in midfield. Doucoure played as a box-to-box midfielder alongside Brazilian Allan and completely took over the game. The 28-year-old made an astonishing 13 ball recoveries, and won six duels on the night.

He also got forward well, scoring Everton's second of the game with a rasping shot past Tim Krul. That strike has taken Doucoure to two goals and three assists in the Premier League season so far.

Michael @greenallefc Yeh, Abdoulaye Doucoure has had a cracking start to the season Yeh, Abdoulaye Doucoure has had a cracking start to the season https://t.co/IiPJlUmymb

Doucoure has been one of Everton's best players this season. So Rafael Benitez will hope he can stay fit for the rest of the campaign.

