Ranking the 5 best players at Manchester United at the moment (September 2022)

Manchester United got off to a terrible start to the new season. They suffered successive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their first two Premier League matches of the campaign.

The nature of the defeat against Brentford, where United found themselves trailing 4-0 by the 35th minute, was particularly embarrassing. However, new manager Erik ten Hag rallied his troops and got them to respond with grit and the Red Devils have since won four Premier League matches on the trot.

He has not shied away from making bold decisions and that has greatly benefitted the team. Manchester United beat the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal over the past few weeks and some of the players are truly coming into their own in the new regime.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players at Manchester United right now (September 2022).

#5 Christian Eriksen

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Christian Eriksen struggled in the first two games of the season, playing in a role that was deeper than the one he is used to. However, the Danish international has since adapted to it immensely well.

His progressive passing has helped United a lot in recent weeks. It was Eriksen who created the chance that led to United's opening goal in their 2-1 win over Liverpool. He was arguably the Red Devils' best player in their 3-1 win over Arsenal as well.

The 30-year-old has brought some much-needed technical astuteness to the Manchester United midfield. As a result, United are able to play through teams in a much more comfortable manner than earlier.

#4 Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez in action against Arsenal - Premier League

Manchester United have been deficient in the defensive department for years now. New arrival Lisandro Martinez has added a lot of steel to their backline. The Argentina international loves a tackle and is a very aggressive presence in defense for Ten Hag's men.

Standing at 175 cms, Martinez is not the tallest centre-back around but he doesn't let himself be dominated in aerial duels. He has won five of his eight aerial duels in the Premier League so far this season. Martinez has made eight interceptions and 28 clearances as well.

The 24-year-old is also a technically gifted player and his ball-playing abilities are top notch. With United adopting a direct style of play in attack, Martinez is quickly establishing himself as a vital cog in Ten Hag's system.

#3 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Diogo Dalot has received a great deal of criticism for his defending over the past couple of seasons. While he is capable of whipping in some delightful crosses, his positioning and rather ordinary tackling has left United vulnerable down the wing.

But Dalot has shown signs of real improvement in the opening weeks of the new season. He is United's first-choice right-back right now and has added an element of tenacity and grit to his defending. Dalot has played a major role in helping shore up the Red Devils' defense.

He has shown plenty of energy and verve down the right flank for Ten Hag's side and has also picked up an assist in six appearances so far this term. The Portugal international has made 14 tackles with a success rate of 79%. He has made nine interceptions, 39 recoveries and 15 clearances as well.

#2 Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Scott McTominay is quite easily Manchester United's most improved player this season. He has often been viewed as a problem at the base of United's midfield due to his inability to negotiate defensive transitions comfortably.

Not only has McTominay improved on that aspect by getting into the right positions, but he has also upgraded his ball progression skills. McTominay has won 90% of his tackles in the Premier League this season.

He has also made eight interceptions, 18 clearances and 36 recoveries in the Premier League so far this term. The Scotland international has become quite press-resistant courtesy of his excellent close control and has been a difference maker in midfield for Manchester United under Ten Hag.

#1 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring against Liverpool FC - Premier League

Marcus Rashford is yet to really get back to his best but he has shown some encouraging signs this term after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Rashford got off to a slow start to the new season but has since been an assured presence in attack for United.

He has made some excellent runs in behind defenses and once he turns on the afterburners, there is no catching him. Rashford has also shown a lot of composure in the final third and has finished off his chances with aplomb in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Premier League appearances so far this season. There is still room for improvement but he has been one of Manchester United's most efficient players.

