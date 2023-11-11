Ranking the 5 best players at Manchester United this season so far

Manchester United have endured a very difficult time in the early stages of the new season. The Red Devils have won eight and lost nine of their 17 matches across all competitions so far this term.

Erik ten Hag needs to find what's going wrong with his side, which was so impressive as a unit at times during last season, and address it immediately. Several Manchester United players are underperforming whilst several others are nursing serious injuries.

The time or reflection is upon them because they're nearly out of the Champions League and the sooner they get their season back on track, the better their odds of finishing inside the top four.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players at Manchester United so far this season.

#5 Scott McTominay

Britain Soccer Premier League

In an underperforming midfield, Scott McTominay has emerged as a relatively reliable figure for Manchester United. The Scotsman is their joint-top scorer in the Premier League right now (3 goals) with two of those goals helping United turn around a 1-0 deficit in second-half stoppage time against Brentford.

McTominay has played in an advanced position than he has in the past. He has not been at his best but at least he shows up for the fight on most occasions. The 26-year-old has scored three goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

F.C. Copenhagen v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a player who is criticized for not being tidy enough in possession and not progressive enough with the ball. But Manchester United missed Aaron Wan-Bissaka dearly as he missed 10 matches across all competitions between September and October due to a hamstring problem.

Wan-Bissaka's style of play might not be too easy on the eye but he is no longer a liability when Manchester United get forward. He has improved his dribbling and decision-making inside the final third and is arguably Manchester United's best defender.

United have missed Luke Shaw and Wan-Bissaka, their two first-choice full-backs, a great deal so far this term.

#3 Harry Maguire

Britain Soccer Premier League

It feels rather strange that Harry Maguire, one of the most extensively berated Manchester United players, has been their best defender so far this season. While his lack of speed does get taken advantage of at the back, the Englishman has been a difference-maker for Maguire.

With Lisandro Martinez out with a long-term injury and Raphael Varane struggling for fitness, United relinquished any sort of control in the build-up. But Maguire was brought back into the fray and his progressive passing ability and aerial dominance have been a huge help to the Red Devils in recent weeks.

#2 Rasmus Hojlund

Britain Soccer EFL Cup

Rasmus Hojlund has definitely had some trouble settling down in the Premier League. He has yet to open his scoring in the English top flight since arriving at Manchester United this summer. But his lack of goals in the league can hardly be chalked down to his ineptitude.

Hojlund has been starved for service. He has received little support from the rest of the Manchester United forwards, who have scored a combined total of one goal and provided one assist in the Premier League so far this term.

But Hojlund has done a great job in the UEFA Champions League. There, he has looked every bit worth the money United spent to secure his services, scoring five goals in four appearances in Europe's elite competition so far.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Britain Soccer Premier League

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's best player by a country mile this season. The Portuguese midfield maestro has scored four goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

He would be boasting much better numbers if United's forwards were not nearly as wasteful in front of goal. Fernandes is one of the most creative playmakers in world football today and creates chances regularly for his side.

The Manchester United captain's work rate cannot be faulted either. He has been played out of position at right wing intermittently and that has limited his involvement at times.

But by virtue of his quick-thinking and ability to execute outrageous through balls, Fernandes continues to be United's most important player.