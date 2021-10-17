Ranking the 5 best Real Madrid attackers of the 21st century

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in Europe's top five leagues. The 34-time La Liga winners have won a record 13 Champions League titles, with six of them coming this century.

Considering their rich history and pedigree, a plethora of fine players across positions have played for Madrid over the years. That is especially the case for attackers, who have played a key role in the Merengues' dominance across competitions in the last two decades.

On that note, here's a look at the top five Real Madrid attackers since the turn of the century.

#5 Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario was a force of nature.

Ronaldo Nazario is widely regarded as one of the most lethal centre-forwards in the history of the sport.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner was a force of nature, displaying pace and ability on the ball that very few defenders could contend with. Also known as the 'other Ronaldo', he had a prolific five-season stint at Real Madrid.

After arriving at the club in the summer of 2002 as part of Madrid's Galacticos project, he scored over 100 goals for the club across competitions. Ronaldo scored a memorable hat-trick in a Champions League game at Old Trafford, which earned him a standing ovation.

Although Real Madrid lost that game, Ronaldo has nothing but happy memories of that hat-trick, saying:

"The whole stadium said goodbye to me with a huge ovation. Everyone stood up, I would never expect something like that. I was surprised by this spontaneous reaction of fans, for whom I was a rival after all. It was a magical moment, one of the most important in my life."

Although Ronaldo didn't win the Champions League during his time in the Spanish capital, he did manage to win two La Liga titles with Los Blancos.

#4 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has had a successful stint at Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale has had a fairly successful stint at Real Madrid. Although his abilities appear to have been on the wane in recent years, the Welshman has been a big-game player for Madrid.

The 32-year-old winger has scored over 100 goals and bagged 68 assists since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in a big-money move in the summer of 2013. Bale is one of a handful of players to have scored in multiple Champions League finals.

His sumptuous overhead kick in the 2018 final is regarded by many as one of the best goals in Champions League title matches.

The four-time Champions League winner has scored once in three games this season as he seeks to endear himself to the Madrid faithful once again.

