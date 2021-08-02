Ranking the 5 best Real Madrid players in La Liga history

Real Madrid are the most successful club in La Liga history, winning at least eight more titles than the next most successful club in the competition.

In addition to the La Liga, Real Madrid have also performed well in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Since taking over as president, Florentino Perez has played a huge role in attracting a lot of big-name players to the club.

Most of them helped transform the club's fortunes. On that note, here is a look at the five best players who have played for Real Madrid in the La Liga over the years.

#5 Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas graduated from Real Madrid's academy.

Not many goalkeepers get recognised for their contributions to the club, but Iker Casillas is an exception.

Renowned for pulling off spectacular saves, the Spanish keeper has kept the most clean sheets in the Champions League and for his national team.

At just 27, Casillas became Real Madrid's most capped goalkeeper, surpassing Paco Buyo's record of 454 appearances. The Spaniard eventually joined Porto in 2015 after racking up 725 appearances for the club.

During his 25 years at Real Madrid, Casillas won five La Liga titles, three UCL trophies and two Copa del Rey honours. He was also awarded the La Liga Best Goalkeeper award twice and was named in the UEFA Team of the Year on five occasions.

Casillas is currently back as an assistant to the general director of the Real Madrid Foundation.

#4 Raul

Raul (left) retired in 2015.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul was Real Madrid's highest goalscorer of all time, scoring goals galore in various competitions.

Raul originally played for Atletico Madrid's youth academy until it closed down, and the Spaniard had to move to Real Madrid to continue his career. In 1994, the forward made his senior debut for the club and won the La Liga title in his first season.

Soon after, he gained increased recognition for his consistency and potency in front of goal, scoring 324 goals in a record 741 appearances. The second striker also had the honour of captaining Los Blancos from 2003 till his departure in 2010.

Today, Raul is the manager of Real Madrid Castilla.

