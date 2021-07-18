Ranking the 5 best Real Madrid players in the last decade

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the UEFA Champions League in the last decade. They have won Europe's elite competition four times in the last ten years and have been a dominant force throughout the 21st century.

Real Madrid have and continue to attract some of the biggest stars in the game. They have fielded some of the greatest players in the history of the game and their clout in that respect is still unmatched.

Real Madrid recently appointed Carlo Ancelotti as manager following Zinedine Zidane's departure after the 2020-21 season. Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to Champions League glory in the 2013-14 season. He has a plethora of talented players at his disposal and should be able to oversee a successful period for the club.

In the last decade, Real Madrid have won three La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey and three Supercopa de Espanas in addition to their four Champions League titles. Of course, none of it would have been possible without the kind of personnel they have had on their payroll.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Real Madrid players from the last decade.

#5 Karim Benzema

One of Real Madrid's most loyal servants from recent times, Karim Benzema continues to be a world-class striker at the age of 33. The Frenchman has been remarkably influential for Real Madrid and he has always been willing to share the spotlight with the Galacticos that have come and gone.

He has had no qualms playing in the shadows of players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. The 33-year-old has made 559 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring 279 goals and providing 144 assists. Benzema is a well-rounded striker but his playmaking skills are still underrated.

Benzema has slowly attained legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu, with fans realizing his true worth in recent years. He was arguably Real Madrid's best player in the 2020-21 season, scoring 30 goals and providing nine assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

#4 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid signed Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 for €25 million. It will go down in history as one of the best bargain deals of the 21st century. Kroos, then 24, had already established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

He played a starring role for the German national side that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Kroos slotted in seamlessly into Carlo Ancelotti's side and played the midfield role to perfection alongside Luka Modric and James Rodriguez.

One of the best passers in the game, Kroos does not do a lot of flashy or fancy stuff but he nails the most important bits of being the architect in midfield. He has acted as the link between the Real Madrid defence and forward line and played that role to perfection.

Kroos is also one of the most tactically intelligent footballers on the planet and that is why he is so great despite his lack of pace. The German international was a vital cog in the midfield that won three Champions League titles on the trot from the 2015-16 season to the 2017-18 season.

