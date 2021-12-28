Ranking the 5 best right-backs in the Premier League this year (2021)

Over the course of years, we have seen a significant increase in intensity and aggression within the Premier League. Top-tier football in England has adapted very well to the modern era and brings us a spectacle that is second to none.

In recent times, we have seen the Premier League develop a style of football that can be compared to that of Spain. The use of wing-backs to assist the attackers has added more vigor to the style of play within the Premier League.

This proven method was the trump card in helping Liverpool secure the league title in the 2019-20 season. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson played key roles in the Reds' title win.

On the same note, let's take a look at some of the top-performing right-backs in the Premier League this year.

Note: It is a near-impossible task to differentiate better from the best in a closely contested fight. The rankings have been made after considering the right-backs' year-round performance.

#5 Timothy Castagne (Leicester City)

Castagne has been a crucial element for the Foxes

Amidst all the front-runners from various top teams within the Premier League is Timothy Castagne, who could be ranked above most of his peers.

The Leicester City full-back might not end up on the scoresheet on a regular basis, however, his impact can't be overlooked. The Belgian defender has been a crucial element for the Foxes and features in every single game for them.

Castagne wrapped up with two goals and four assists throughout the season. The 26-year-old has taken nearly no time to settle within his new team since joining from Atalanta in 2020.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka has been one of Manchester United's top performers for two seasons in a row now

Amidst Manchester United's woes, we saw a lot of players losing their spot within the squad. However, their right back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, has always held on to his spot.

The Croydon-born right-back has been one of Manchester United's top performers for two seasons in a row now. Known for his defensive awareness and timely tackles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a regular during Ole Gunnar Solskjær's reign. He continues same under Ralf Ragnick too.

Wan-Bissaka has arguably been the best of Manchester United's back four. His consistency makes him a trusted player among teammates and coaching staff.

He played 34 Premier League games last term and helped the Red Devils finish second behind rivals Manchester City.

