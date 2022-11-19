Ranking the 5 best strikers heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has over the years witnessed some of the best strikers and goal poachers in the history of football.

Classical examples include the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Ronaldo Nazario, Hernan Crespo, Henrik Larsson, and Mario Kempes, among many others.

The 2022 edition of Qatar won't be an exception as a handful of world-class goal poachers are expected to feature for their respective national teams.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at five of the best strikers who will play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Serbia

Serbia v Sweden: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

The big Serbian striker is one of the most highly-rated goal poachers heading into football's biggest competition in Qatar.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has enjoyed a prolific run in front of goal for both club and country since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Recall that he scored a combined total of 51 goals and seven assists last season. 43 of those goals came in the Championship for Fulham while eight for Serbia.

Mitrovic has scored nine goals this season in the Premier League for Fulham prior to the World Cup in Qatar. He also impressed for Serbia during the UEFA Nations League, netting six goals in five appearances.

Serbian Football @SerbianFooty



King of the castle.



On this day 1 year ago Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 90th minute to beat Portugal in Lisbon & send Serbia to the World Cup.King of the castle. On this day 1 year ago Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 90th minute to beat Portugal in Lisbon & send Serbia to the World Cup. King of the castle.🇷🇸 https://t.co/kwccRNwon7

He will be hoping to replicate his form when the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off. His national team Serbia are in Group G and will face Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland.

#4 Harry Kane - England

Kane has scored 12 Premier League goals for Tottenham

The England captain is widely regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in world football due to his exploits over the years.

Heading into Qatar, Harry Kane's goal-scoring ability will be heavily relied upon by the Three Lions, who themselves have been earmarked as one of the tournament favorites.

He is currently England's second all-time leading scorer and could equal the record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is only two goals behind Wayne Rooney's all-time record of 53 goals for England.

Kane also won the 2018 Golden Boot award at the World Cup in Russia after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with six goals.

Harry Kane @HKane So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! https://t.co/eNg4NSFLWG

He has been prolific for his club side Tottenham prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kane has registered 13 goals and three assists in all competitions for Spurs, with 12 goals coming in the Premier League.

#3 Karim Benzema - France

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Another striker who is expected to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner will be one of the most high-profile players to take part at the FIFA World Cup. It will be the striker's return to World Cup football after missing out in 2018.

Benzema's goal-scoring pedigree isn't in doubt and will be heavily relied upon by defending champions France in Qatar.

He has scored five goals for his club side Real Madrid in seven appearances. He also netted once for France during the 2022 UEFA Nations League.

#2 Robert Lewandowski - Poland

Lewandowski playing for Poland

The Polish international is another high-profile centre-foward to look out for during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Robert Lewandowski has registered 18 goals and four assists for Barcelona in all competitions.

The 34-year-old striker will be hoping to replicate such form with his national team Poland. They will face the likes of Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group B.

Lewandowski could also add to his international tally of 76 goals for Poland at the World Cup. He is the current all-time leading scorer for his national team.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugual

Ronaldo will play his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A list of top rated strikers who will feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup wouldn't be complete without Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old forward is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal-scorers of all-time. He also holds a handful of goal-scoring records in his playing career.

Ronaldo will be hoping to once again exert his dominance on the biggest stage when the FIFA World Cup commences in Qatar. He is expected to lead the line for the star-studded Portuguese national team.

Portugal are currently drawn in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Ronaldo, will make what could be a last attempt to win the competition before he retires.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo will hang it up if Portugal win the World Cup 🤯 Ronaldo will hang it up if Portugal win the World Cup 🤯🇵🇹 https://t.co/mh0dnZo0ws

He has scored a combined total of seven World Cup goals in 17 games. The 2022 edition of Qatar will be his fifth appearance since making his tournament debut in 2006.

