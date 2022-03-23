Ranking the 5 best Tottenham Hotspur players under Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte's managerial career has been one of consistency and defensive solidity, which makes his time at Tottenham Hotspur all the more frustrating. The Italian serial winner has led the club in 27 games, winning 15 and drawing three yet also finishing on the losing side nine times.

There has been a distinct lack of defensive stability as well, as Tottenham have conceded 31 goals in 27 games, while scoring 50 times. Currently placed fifth in the league table, with 51 points from 29 games, they trail Arsenal by three points but the Gunners have a crucial game in hand.

Nonetheless, Champions League football next season remains a faint possibility, for now.

Tottenham Hotspur have produced mixed results under Antonio Conte so far

Spurs' form under Conte has been interesting to say the least, although it seems that every time the team takes a step forward, they quickly move two steps back. Tottenham have produced some excellent results against the Premier League's top teams - beating Manchester City, holding Liverpool to a draw, and thrashing West Ham.

Yet they've already lost to Chelsea thrice and were stunned by Manchester United. Antonio Conte and co. are also out of the Europa Conference League and the FA Cup after embarrassing defeats to NS Mura and Middlesbrough respectively. In fact, Spurs have strung together two consecutive wins just thrice under Conte.

On the bright side, there has been improvement and a late push could yet secure European football for next season. Here's a look at five Tottenham Hotspur stars who have impressed under Antonio Conte:

#5 Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Pierre-Emile Hojberg in action for Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre Emile-Hojberg has been a constant and reassuring presence in a Tottenham midfield that seems to lack balance and quality. While Conte has been forced to shuffle personnel, 26-year-old Hojberg has featured in 24 of 27 games under the Italian manager so far.

The former Bayern Munich and Southampton midfielder has contributed a goal and three assists under the Italian manager. With his stamina, work rate, pressing, and tackling, the Danish international is a perfect fit for Conte's defensive-minded system.

#4 Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski warms up for Tottenham Hotspur

It is impressive how quickly Dejan Kulusevski has settled into life in the Premier League. Signed on a two-year loan deal (initial fee of £9 million) from Juventus in this year's January transfer window, the 21-year-old Swedish winger has immediately caught the eye.

Although he prefers to operate on the right flank, Kulusevski has frequently been deployed as an attacking midfielder by Antonio Conte. The Swede has two goals and four assists for Spurs so far, of which one apiece came in a stunning individual display during the 3-2 win over Manchester City.

Armed with a thunderous left foot, pace and clever dribbling, Spurs have the option to pay £27 million and make Kulusevski's move permanent in 2023.

#3 Eric Dier

Eric Dier in Premier League action for Spurs

After suffering a dip during the reigns of Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, Eric Dier has rediscovered his best form under Antonio Conte. The 29-year-old Englishman has been the most impressive part of an underwhelming defense.

Dier has made 20 appearances under Conte, while Spurs have kept nine clean sheets in those games. The centre-back missed seven games with a recent thigh injury, and Tottenham promptly suffered four defeats.

If he can keep this up, it will only be a matter of time before Dier works his way into the England starting line-up.

#2 Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min celebrates netting against West Ham United

Son Heung-min has always been a reliable presence for the London giants since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen for £27 million in 2015. That has not changed under Conte, as the 29-year-old South Korean star has scored ten goals and provided five assists in 23 games so far.

Son's versatility has come to the fore under the Italian coach, who has used the Korean star as a winger, an attacking midfielder, a secondary striker and even as a centre-forward. His terrific work rate and ability to track back and defend is an underrated aspect of Son's game, and has only continued to get better in Conte's tough system.

#1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane has returned to his sparkling best under Conte

After last summer's transfer debacle, it appeared as though the failed move to Manchester City was taking a toll on Harry Kane. The 28-year-old England captain was a shadow of the man who has netted over 200 times for the London club.

Conte's arrival, though, has injected a new breath of life into Spurs' all-time record goalscorer. The centre-forward has featured in all 27 of the Italian's games at the club so far, scoring 15 times and providing five assists.

This includes 11 goals in the league, where Kane has netted against the likes of Liverpool and the two Manchester giants.

He has also renewed his lethal partnership with Son Heung-min. During Spurs' 4-0 win over Leeds United, the duo combined to find the net for a record-breaking 37th time, going past Chelsea duo Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

After a worrying start to the campaign, Kane looks like the best striker in English football once more.

