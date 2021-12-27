Ranking the 5 best Tottenham Hotspur players so far this season (2021-22)

Tottenham Hotspur have continued their decline that seems to have been brought on by their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in 2019. The north London side failed to qualify for any continental competition last season for the first time in over a decade. Tottenham have also recently been knocked out of the European Conference League, Europe's third tier competition.

Spurs have gone through a host of managers this year, cycling through Jose Mourinho, the interim Ryan Mason, Nuno Espírito Santo, and have now turned to Italian tactician Antonio Conte. Despite going through managers like seasons, the club’s performances haven’t necessarily improved in the Premier League.

Even the most optimistic Spurs fans will not hold any hope of the club breaking their nearly 15-year trophy drought any time soon. And despite boasting the services of Harry Kane, one of the most potent forwards in world football, the club has struggled to perform consistently on any front.

Antonio Conte will, however, hope to get a tune out of the underperforming team and the club’s recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool will give the Italian manager some optimism about the job on his hands.

Not all members of Tottenham's team have been poor this season and here are five of Tottenham’s best-performing players so far this season:

#5 Harry Kane

Although he has pushed to leave Spurs, the club have refused to let Harry Kane go, and it's clearly affecting his performances. The England international is one of Tottenham's best players in recent history, but this season has seen Harry Kane struggle to reach his previous heights. The last time Kane scored less than 24 goals in a season, the star was just finding his place in the first team.

Harry Kane has scored nine goals in 21 appearances this season, with only two goals in 14 Premier League games. His recent form has been good, with Kane scoring two goals in their last five games, but he will have to improve on this to finish the season with his usual numbers.

#4 Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

After starting his youth and professional career Real Madrid, Sergio Reguilon left the Santiago Bernabeu for Spurs in 2020 on a five-year deal. Last season, the left-back was an important player for Spurs, appearing in 27 Premier League games, as well as four Champions League outings.

This season, Reguilon has maintained his form, improving on his interceptions and clearances within Tottenham's defense. His influence has also been felt in the middle and final thirds, with the star helping Tottenham to three direct goal contributions in his last five starts.

