Ranking the 5 early favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is the most-watched sporting event on the planet. As per Statista, over 1.1 billion people tuned in to witness the 2018 World Cup final between Croatia and France, making it the most viewed sporting event that year.

In November-December this year, new viewership records are poised to be set when the FIFA World Cup returns with its 22nd iteration, in Qatar.

Since its inauguration in 1930, only seven teams have managed to take home the prestigious trophy. With 32 great sides competing for the grand prize this year, will there be a new winner, or will the former champions extend their superiority?

Below, we will take a look at five teams who have become early favorites for the grand event in Qatar:

#5 Spain

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

2010 World Cup winners Spain are a curious bunch. Their current squad is young, hungry, and has all it takes to take the fight to the big teams. Luis Enrique’s selections, so far, have been bold and the team, on their day, are simply unplayable. This Spanish side may not be as strong as they were a decade back, but they certainly know how to pop up surprises.

Story continues below ad

Spain’s last two World Cup campaigns have been forgettable. They crashed out of the group stage in 2014 and were knocked out by Russia on penalties in the Round of 16 four years later. Their run at Euro 2020, however, was encouraging, with them losing to Italy on penalties in the semi-finals.

This Spanish side are more than comfortable with the ball at their feet and can create goalscoring chances at will.

Their main problem has been finding the back of the net, something they must solve if they are to go deep into the tournament later this year.

Story continues below ad

#4 England

England v Iceland - UEFA Nations League

For years, England have been ridiculed for failing to make their mark at World Cups. They have always had big names, of course, but have rarely managed to perform as a unit.

Gareth Southgate’s England, however, feels different. This team do not have as many superstars as their previous generations, but they certainly know how to play as a unit.

In the 2018 World Cup, England progressed to the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. They were eventually beaten by Luka Modric’s Croatia in extra time, but the grit and determination they had shown were praiseworthy.

Story continues below ad

The Three Lions also reached the European Championship final in 2021. They once again endured a gut-wrenching conclusion to their run, losing to Italy on penalties.

Harry Kane @HKane Good to meet up with @England as always. Important games coming up and crucial World Cup preparations. 🦁🦁🦁 Good to meet up with @England as always. Important games coming up and crucial World Cup preparations. 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/ImYAThqYpL

England have been placed in Group B alongside Iran, USA, and Ukraine/Wales in the 2022 World Cup. Qualifying will not be a straightforward task. But if they manage to produce the same level of football they have done in their last two major tournaments, surviving the group shouldn’t be an issue.

Story continues below ad

From then on, they will need to make the most of their chances and try to avoid the brutal penalty shootouts.

#3 Argentina

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Brazil’s bitterest rivals Argentina seem to be in better shape going into the 2022 World Cup. They have an excellent blend of young footballers and battle-hardened veterans, meaning they should neither be low on experience nor exuberance.

La Albiceleste have not won the competition since the great Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986. They came agonizingly close in 2014, but Mario Gotze’s late goal allowed Germany to clinch a narrow 1-0 win in the final.

Story continues below ad

This year, Argentina look and feel a lot different. Led by the evergreen Lionel Messi, they have been playing exceptional football and getting the results to go with it.

Last year, Argentina bagged the Copa America, beating defending champions Brazil on penalties in the final. On Wednesday (June 1), they beat European champions Italy in the 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions at Wembley, securing an emphatic 3-0 win.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sergio Aguero was part of Argentina's celebrations via FaceTime Sergio Aguero was part of Argentina's celebrations via FaceTime 🇦🇷❤️ https://t.co/44F0AIBwKb

Lionel Scaloni’s side are also on a 32-game unbeaten run across competitions, making them arguably the most in-form team in the world.

Story continues below ad

Of course, replicating such performances at the grandest stage in football is a different ball game altogether. However, based on current form, dubbing Argentina a favorite won’t be an exaggeration.

#2 France

France v Bulgaria - International Friendly

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 World Cup final to lift the most celebrated trophy in football for the second time in their history. This year, they will give it their all to defend their crown, becoming the first team since 1962 (Brazil) to do so.

Story continues below ad

Recent history has not been too kind to the defending champions. 1998 World Cup winners France bowed out of the group stage in 2002. The same phenomenon was observed in 2010 (Italy), 2014 (Spain), and 2018 (Germany).

If France manage to avoid crashing out of the group stage, in which they will face Australia/UAE/Peru, Denmark, and Tunisia, they’d have bypassed a major psychological hurdle.

With the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and Raphael Varane in the team, France have no shortage of talented individuals. However, following their shock defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020, they cannot afford to take their opponents lightly, irrespective of how low they’re ranked.

If they manage to play as a unit, keep their calm, and maintain their indomitable fighting spirit, France will have a real shot at achieving the improbable this year.

#1 Brazil

South Korea v Brazil - International Friendly

Story continues below ad

Five-time winners Brazil will once again go into the tournament as favorites, and deservedly so. They have a star-studded team, a shrewd coach, and an unmatched legacy.

If Brazil maintain consistency, there is no reason why they could not add another star to their legendary yellow kit in Qatar this year.

Brazil last won the tournament in 2002, beating Germany 2-0 in the final, with the legendary Ronaldo Nazario scoring both goals for his team. The current Brazil squad might not have as lethal a finisher as Ronaldo, but they sure have enough talent to topple the biggest teams.

They topped the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers table with 45 points from 17 matches, finishing six points ahead of arch-rivals Argentina. The Selecao won 14 and drew the remaining three fixtures, scoring 40 goals and conceding only five in the process.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Brazil are the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup Brazil are the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup 👀🏆 https://t.co/GjQV51Wzo5

Story continues below ad

Brazil’s recent World Cup performances have been quite disappointing. They were drubbed by Germany 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals and were beaten by Belgium 2-1 in the 2018 quarter-finals.

This year, they have a seemingly better team on paper. Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, and Neymar are all match-winners on their day, and Brazil will need all three to perform if they are to go deeper in Qatar.

Also Read: Ranking the top 6 favorites to win the 2021-22 PFA Players' Player of the Year award

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far