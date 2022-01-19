Ranking the 5 early favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

We're less than a year away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will be held in Qatar and will start on the 21st of November. 13 teams have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 19 slots are still remaining and they will be filled over the course of the next six months.

Some of the giants in the realm of international football have already secured a berth in the quadrennial competition. With Italy and Portugal both being sent to the playoffs, one European giant is set to be missing from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They were both drawn in the same bracket. If they both record wins in their opening playoff matches, they will face off to see who goes to the World Cup.

But let's focus on the teams that have already made a statement in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five early favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Spain

Spain v Sweden - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

It might not be the 'golden generation' anymore but Spain have looked formidable on the international circuit in recent times. La Roja made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and the final of the UEFA Nations League.

They have a very talented squad and Luis Enrique has got a promising project going. Spain won six of their eight World Cup Qualifiers. They have some exciting attackers like Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia and Alvaro Morata in their squad.

Their defence and midfield are packed with world-class players as well. The likes of Pedri and Gavi are under 20 years of age but they've already shown that they can stand their own against some of the greats of the game. Fabian Ruiz, Sergio Busquets, Carlos Soler, Thiago Alcantara and Koke add depth to their midfield.

In defence, Spain have Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Dani Carvajal, Jose Gaya, Cesar Azpilicueta etc. Unai Simon and David de Gea are great goalkeepers as well.

#4 Argentina

Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

2021 Copa America winners Argentina are yet to taste defeat in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign. They have won eight and drawn five of their 13 qualifiers. La Albiceleste have a squad that has plenty of match winners.

This is likely to be Lionel Messi's last World Cup and he is expected to give it his all in Qatar. He will be ably supported up top by the likes of Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala.

Lionel Scaloni's side also have quite a few efficient midfielders. Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovanni Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes could all be difference makers on their day.

Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero have proven to be a solid pairing at centre-back. There is a fair bit of competition for the full-back spots between Juan Foyth, Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina on the right and Marcos Acuna and Nicolas Tagliafico on the left.

Emiliano Martinez has proven to be a great addition to the side and Argentina look formidable ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

