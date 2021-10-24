Ranking the 5 most experienced teams in the Premier League currently

The Premier League has had many fine teams and players grace the game over the years.

During its storied three-decade history, 50 different teams have featured in the Premier League, with seven of them going on to win the title. Three decades since its inception, the Premier League has several teams with experienced players galore on their rosters.

It goes without saying that experience plays a key role in teams faring well in a competitive league like the Premier League. On that note, here's a look at the five most experienced teams in the competition in terms of cumulative league games played by every player in the squad:

Note: All stats as per transfermarkt unless mentioned otherwise.

The Premier League's most experienced squads

#5 Crystal Palace - 2911

Crystal Palace have been regulars in the Premier League in the last few years.

Crystal Palace have been regulars in the Premier League since the 2013-14 season. Although the Eagles have only finished once in the top ten in their 12 seasons in the English top flight, they have some fairly experienced players in their ranks.

Their striker, Christian Benteke, has been in the Premier League for almost a decade. He has played 263 games in the competition, with 145 of them coming for Palace. Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has also played over 250 games in the Premier League, with all but 14 of them coming for the Glaziers.

Patrick Vieira's men are languishing in 14th place after eight games this season. But considering their manager's pedigree and the experience in the team, they should fancy their chances of staying in the Premier League.

#4 Manchester United - 3180

Manchester United are 13-time Premier League champions.

Manchester United are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League, having won the competition a record 13 times.

Although their last league success came almost a decade ago, United have one of the most experienced Premier League rosters this season. Goalkeeper David de Gea is United's most experienced player, having played nearly 350 Premier League games, all for United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to his old stomping ground this summer after more than a decade, recently made his 200th Premier League appearance. He is a three-time Premier League winner as well.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic are some of the other experienced Premier League players in United's squad.

