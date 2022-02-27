Ranking the 5 fastest players to score 150 goals for Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in English football. They have won 19 league titles, six UEFA Champions Leagues and numerous domestic cups. Overall, the Merseysiders have accumulated 43 major trophies, one more than Manchester United’s 42.

The Reds dominated English football during the 1970s and 1980s. Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have been superior to them for much of the Premier League era. However, since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015, that trend has changed.

Liverpool have had a plethora of world-class strikers over the years

A key facet of Liverpool’s successful teams has been a lethal strike force. While the Premier League giants have had world-class players in other positions, their forwards have often stood out.

From the days of Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the Kop has seen formidable strike partnerships. Ten players have scored over 150 goals for the club across competitions.

On that note, here are the five who achieved the feat in the fewest number of matches:

#5 Robbie Fowler - 261 games

Robbie Fowler scored a brisk hat trick against Arsenal.

Robbie Fowler is Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League. The local lad was an instant hit when he made his way to the first team at just 18. He marked his debut with a goal against Fulham in the League Cup.

“God”, as he was often referred to by the Anfield faithful, took no time to establish himself as a first-team regular. He scored 120 Premier League goals in 236 appearances for the Reds during his first stint at the club, helping them win the domestic cup treble in 2000-01.

Due to the rise in prominence of Michael Owen and Emile Heskey’s partnership and his fallout with Gerard Houllier, Fowler left the club in 2001, only to rejoin in 2006. Overall, the clinical striker netted 183 goals in 369 games for the six-time Champions League winners.

#4 Ian Rush - 249 games

Ian Rush is the Reds' all-time top scorer.

Liverpool fans who grew up in the 1990s adoring Robbie Fowler can only imagine how great Ian Rush was. To put things bluntly, Rush is the club’s all-time top goalscorer with a monumental tally of 336 goals across competitions. He is easily one of the best players to have played in front of the Kop.

The Welsh wizard had two spells with the European giants, both turning out to be quite fruitful. After failing to adapt to Serie A, he returned to England and continued his goalscoring antics at Anfield. The centre-forward scored 336 goals in 648 appearances for Liverpool, which is 61 more than the next player on the list.

Overall, Rush won five English First Division titles, two European Cups, five English League Cups and three FA Cups with the club, putting him among the pantheon of club greats.

