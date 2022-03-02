Ranking 5 favorites to become next Arsenal captain 

In what could be deemed the biggest decision of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tenure, the manager stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy last year. The decision was made following a disciplinary breach which saw the Gabonese striker ostracized from the team and then sold in January.

As a result, the second most experienced player in the team, Alexandre Lacazette inherited the captain's armband. The Frenchman's contract runs out at the end of the season and he will most certainly leave as a free agent. So the Arsenal faithful are eagerly looking forward to the crowning of their new captain.

Arsenal's dressing room is buzzing with youthfulness

Arteta has insisted that he is creating a new culture at the club with certain non-negotiables. He wants full commitment and discipline from his players. The Spaniard, while working with a young core, has successfully managed to instill the values of leadership

As a result, there are a number of players in the squad who have what it takes to represent Arsenal and proudly wear the captain's armband. This is certainly a good headache to have as a manager, especially in a dressing room that has youngsters showing strong character.

Here are the five favorites to become Arsenal's next captain.

#5 Bukayo Saka

Saka has an outside chance of becoming the captain

Bukayo Saka is currently one of the most beloved players at the club. His reputation has been on the rise for the past two years and so has been his stock. The Arsenal academy graduate was valued at just €20 million in April 2020 but his market value mow stands at a handsome €65 million.

Although his name has not recently been thrown into the mix for the next captain, Arsenal could offer him the captaincy as an incentive. Mikel Arteta is eager to tie the versatile player to a new contract, but Saka has stalled his decision until the end of the season.

Along with an increase in wages, the club could offer Saka the armband to allow him to extend his stay with the Gunners. He is loved by everyone in the squad. He is significantly important for the team and has shown great loyalty and respect towards the badge.

Despite being just 20-years old the youngster has been lauded for his footballing intelligence. He brings a much-needed spark to the pitch, which has been evident when he has played for both his club and country. His ability to isolate himself with defenders and wriggle past tight spaces has helped him create quality chances in the final-third.

Since making his debut in 2018, Saka has already amassed 117 senior appearances for his boyhood club. He has been consistent with his performances and is deservedly a regular starter for the team.

#4 Ben White

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

As the season has progressed, Ben White has shown exactly why the Gunners forked out in excess of €50 million to secure his signature last summer. After a shaky start to his career with the north London club, the centre-back has put in a string of impressive performances.

His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has flourished and the pair have complemented each other well. The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender is a relatively calmer presence in the squad compared to some other animated characters. His understanding of the game and his versatile nature of playing multiple positions brings in a sense of assurance to Arteta.

His technical abilities on the ball have given Arsenal a new-found freedom to play from the back. This makes him a much-valued asset to the team. His man-of-the-match performance against Liverpool in the 1st leg semi-final of the Carabao Cup was an example of his leadership skills.

White helped his team put up a solid defensive display with 10-men on the pitch and his passion was clearly visible. The match ended in a goalless draw, though they lost the second leg 2-0.

In various other games, he has shown how much he cares for the club. A disciplined personality like him can handle the responsibilities of the captain well.

#3 Aaron Ramsdale

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal - Premier League

Not everyone thought Arsenal were in their right mind when they paid around £28 million to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United last summer. Fans of the club wanted to see them move onwards and upwards. Here the Gunners brought in a player who had suffered relegation twice in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old started as a second fiddle to Bernd Leno, but changed the narrative almost immediately. He made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in September 2021 and has not missed a single game since then. Ramsdale has consistently received plaudits for his display between the sticks.

One of the reasons why the keeper is being touted as captain's material is his vocal presence and strong expressive nature. If he's happy with his defenders, he embraces them with warmth, if he's not feeling secure, he lets them know straight up.

His ability to play out from the back with composure and pick long range passes has helped the Gunners pose a greater threat on the attacking front.

The former Sheffield United player has no filters and freely speaks his mind. He has no problem barking out instructions. Although the team scores goals on the other end, he celebrates them with equal joy and fervor.

Ramsdale is a fan-favorite and he is one of the reasons why fans are convinced to get behind this young team. He has won Arsenal's Player of the month award twice already this season with his inspiring performances.

#2 Martin Odegaard

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

If Mikel Arteta was to purely think based on leadership experience at the top level, he may not have to think beyond Martin Odegaard. At just 23, the midfielder has 37 senior Norway caps to his name and was named the captain for his country in early 2021.

His work rate and professionalism have been exceptional. The player has always expressed his wish to see Arsenal challenge at the top very soon. So far this season, there have been multiple instances where the manager and his staff have relayed instructions to the team through Odegaard.

The midfielder has allowed the team to transition from back to front quicker and has dictated the tempo of the game to good effect. There are always clever little moments that he produces on the pitch and works tirelessly to give his all. Tactically, the Norwegian is very sound and reads the game well. He helps his teammates occupy the right position and keeps them on their toes.

Odegaard's consistency was seen as an issue earlier, but in the last few months he has had a greater impact on the team with more regularity. He has made 22 Premier League appearances this season in which he has contributed with four goals and three assists.

#1 Kieran Tierney

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League

Kieran Tierney is the preferred candidate in the eyes of most Arsenal supporters and football pundits to replace Alexandre Lacazette as the club's next captain. The mood around the defender since his arrival has been very optimistic and his commitment towards the club has been evident.

He is probably the only player in the squad who has not divided opinion amongst fans in the last two years. He has continued to be a crowd favorite. The left-back is now in his third full season with the club and has made 83 appearances across all competitions. With his attacking flare, the Scot has also registered four goals and 12 assists.

In the Gunners' recent 2-1 win over Brentford in the english top-flight, Granit Xhaka refused to take up the armband after Lacazette was substituted. Nketiah chased him, bewildered, with the armband but the midfielder wasn't interested. Eventually, it was Tierney who accepted it, and that little incident could be a teaser for the future.

He was one of the leaders at Celtic before moving to the north London club and has grown in personality and character ever since. He has shown accountability and taken the criticism well when the side haven't played. The Scotland international has a contagious personality and his commitment both on the training ground and in matches has been praised by the manager.

His relationship with Arteta is also very good and the player recently committed his long-term future to the club. Moreover, he has the respect and admiration of the staff members and his teammates.

Tierney has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe. He brings a great balance of attack and defense to the flanks and has proven his capacity to play for any top side.

