Ranking the 5 favourites for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is right around the corner and it has all the makings to be the best one yet. It will be the first-ever Women's World Cup to feature 32 teams with the format being expanded from the previous 24.

Australia and New Zealand will play hosts at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament will get underway on July 20 with New Zealand taking on Norway in the opening game. The United States are the reigning champions, having won the World Cup in the last two editions in both 2015 and 2019.

They are certainly the team to beat but there are quite a few other strong units that will fancy their chances at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favourites to win the FIFA Women's World Cup.

#5 Brazil

England v Brazil - Women´s Finalissima 2023

Brazil have been a fixture in every single Women's World Cup since the inaugural one in 1991 and have produced some of the finest players in the world. The legendary Marta could play in her sixth World Cup if she is cleared to compete.

Like the men's team, Brazil haven't done so well in football's showpiece tournament in the women's section either. They last reached the final of the World Cup in 2007, losing 2-0 to Germany.

23-year-old forward Kerolin, who is currently the second-highest top scorer in the NWSL, is their player to watch. They have a well-rounded group of players that can take the game to any team but they will have to shake off their habit of regularly coming up short against the traditional powerhouses.

#4 Australia

Australia v Canada - International Friendly

With a set of world-class players like Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter and Caitlin Foord and the home support buoying them on, the sky is the limit for this Australian team. Such a combination worked out for England at Euro 2022 and it could for the Matildas as well at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Their 2-0 win over England in an international friendly in April highlighted their ability to pull an upset over the strongest teams in the world. They have a host of injury concerns and they will need to manage their resources efficiently to go all the way.

#3 Germany

England v Germany: Final - UEFA Women's EURO 2022

Germany are one of the teams to watch out for at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The European powerhouses are not as clear of the competition as they used to be but they continue to be a treasure trove of young talent as evidenced by their run to the Euro 2022 final.

Players like Lena Oberdorf, Lea Schuller, Alexandra Popp and Jule Brand are all expected to play key roles. Germany will be hungry and vying to make a mark at the tournament. This is a team that cannot be written off and it would come as no surprise if they reach the summit of women's football this summer.

#2 England

England v Australia - Women's International Friendly

Reigning European champions England will go into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as one of the favourites to go all the way. However, injuries to important players like Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kriby will be a huge blow.

All three were mainstays in the starting XI that outclassed the competition at Euro 2022. But in Sarina Weigman, they have an immensely successful manager and the likes of Ella Toone, Chloe Kelly, Lucy Bronze and Alessio Russo rein in plenty of hope.

The versatile Rachel Daly, who has now transitioned from a left-back to a prolific striker, is also expected to be an X-factor at the tournament.

#1 USA

England v USA - Women's International Friendly

USA are the odds-on favourite to win the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. If they do that, they will make it three World Cups in a row and that will elevate their status as the most dominant force in the history of women's football.

Although they are widely tipped to go the distance, this will be a fresh-look USWNT side that we will see in Australia and New Zealand. Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson are among players who will be playing at their first World Cups.

The iconic Alex Morgan, Kelley O'Hara and Megan Rapinoe will also make a final bid for glory at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

