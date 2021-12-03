Ranking the 5 favorites to finish 4th in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are the three most well-equipped teams in the Premier League this season. The trio currently occupy the top three positions in the Premier League and we expect them to maintain their stranglehold at the top.

This only leaves one UEFA Champions League position up for grabs, and there are quite a few clubs who fancy themselves for it.

Here are the top five clubs that could finish fourth in the Premier League at the end of the 2021-22 campaign:

#5 Leicester City - Currently 10th in the Premier League

2015-16 Premier League winners Leicester City are enduring a weird campaign this season. They have looked exceptional in some matches and have been rather ordinary in others.

Brendan Rodgers, who has been in charge of he club since February 2019, has not figured out the winning formula yet, which is hurting Leicester’s top-four ambitions.

In 14 Premier League games, the Foxes have only managed five wins. They have had to return empty-handed in five of their other nine matches.

Leicester's sub-par exploits in the Premier League have left them in 10th position, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Jamie Vardy has often been Leicester’s lone warrior this season, scoring nine goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

#4 West Ham United - Currently 4th in the Premier League

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

West Ham United have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season. Their gameplay is immersive, they love scoring goals, and the Hammers are not afraid of taking the fight to the big guys.

West Ham started the league campaign with big wins over Newcastle United and Leicester City, giving them an early boost. Their first defeat came against Manchester United on matchday five, but they did not let it dampen their spirits.

A 2-1 win at Leeds United followed, but then a shock defeat to Brentford shook some sense back into them. Learning from their shortcomings against Brentford, West Ham bagged four wins on the bounce in the Premier League.

Most notably, they beat Jurgen Klopp’s in-form Liverpool side 3-2, ending the Reds’ 25-game unbeaten run.

The Hammers, however, have been beaten twice in their last three Premier League outings, which has caused some concern among fans. With so many teams vying for a place in the Champions League, booking the fourth spot will not be straightforward.

West Ham must put their blip in the rearview mirror as soon as possible to get their campaign back on track.

