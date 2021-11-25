Ranking the 5 favourites for the Premier League Golden Boot

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot award promises to be an intense one this season. Many attackers have entered the campaign on a prolific note. Like in recent years, fans are keeping a close eye on the battle between the division's elite goalscorers.

The Premier League welcomed a serial finisher this summer, as Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United. The Portuguese has wasted no time in making his impact felt in the English top flight. He is reminding everyone of his incredible class by finding the back of the net consistently for the Red Devils, especially in the Champions League.

Squawka Bet @SquawkaBet



◎ Harry Kane (5/2)

◎ Mohamed Salah (4/1)

◎ Raheem Sterling (16/1)

◎ Diogo Jota (18/1)

◎ Danny Ings (20/1)

◎ Patrick Bamford (20/1)



Who are you backing? 🤔



The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has emerged as a favourite to win the Premier League Golden Boot award this season following his impressive start to the campaign. But he'll face stern competition from other attackers who also have their eyes on the accolade.

On that note, here's a look at five players who could win the Premier League Golden Boot award this season:

#5 Michail Antonio

Antonio has made a decent start to his campaign for West Ham United.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been a huge revelation in the Premier League since the start of the Premier League campaign. The Jamaican's efforts in front of goal has come as a huge surprise to many. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say he's one of the finest finishers in the division right now.

Antonio entered the season with a big bang, opening his account with a goal and an assist in his first match against Newcastle United. He followed that up with a brace against Leicester City in his second appearance. Antonio then made it a run of three prolific outings when he scored against Crystal Palace.

Squawka Football @Squawka Michail Antonio has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season:



◉ 4 goals

◉ 3 assists



He has scored AND assisted in all three Premier League games so far. 😍 Michail Antonio has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season:◉ 4 goals ◉ 3 assistsHe has scored AND assisted in all three Premier League games so far. 😍 https://t.co/yCQHL220qn

Since then, the attacker has bagged two more Premier League goals for West Ham United, raising his tally to six for the season. He also has three assists to his name in the English top flight this campaign.

#4 Jamie Vardy

The Englishman remains a key figure up front.

Jamie Vardy continues to be the difference-maker for Leicester City with his decisive performances in front of goal. The Englishman has enjoyed a prolific start to the season, and currently ranks among the top scorers in the Premier League.

As things stand, Vardy has an impressive record of seven goals to his name in 12 appearances in the 2021-22 English top flight. The striker has been a huge threat to opposition defences, converting 32% of his 22 shots so far. He has also had a shot accuracy of 55% in the division.

