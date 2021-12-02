Ranking the 5 foreign players who deserved to retire at Real Madrid

With 34 La Liga titles and 13 European Cups, Real Madrid remains the most decorated club in football history. Los Blancos' obsession with success has helped them achieve implausible feats while bringing some of the finest footballers to the club.

Real Madrid have always witnessed numerous all-time greats play for them in their illustrious history. The Spanish giants remain a dream destination for many top footballers. Meanwhile, they are renowned for splashing the cash on the best players in the world to become their Galactico signing.

However, Real Madrid are also notorious for being ruthless with their legends

More often than not, they would not hesitate to offload their legends and deadwood in search of new blood. Raul, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos are a few of the notable legends who have been sold despite their relentless service to the club.

Without further delay, let us take a look at five Real Madrid foreigners who deserved to retire at Real Madrid.

#5 Fernando Redondo

Fernando Redondo was a gifted defensive midfielder back in his days who joined Real Madrid in 1994 from Tenerife. It was manager Jorge Valdano's wish to bring the Argentine midfielder to the club, a move which bode well for Los Blancos.

In addition to being defensively solid, Redondo had supreme poise on the ball which helped him initiate attacks. The midfielder enjoyed six successful campaigns with Real Madrid. He helped them win five trophies, including two La Liga titles and two European Cups.

Redondo was sold to AC Milan in 2000 which was controversial in nature as the player himself did not want the move. Being a fan favorite, there was protest outside the Santiago Bernabeu against the sale of the player.

#4 Ronaldo Nazario

Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima was a footballer who featured for rival clubs in both Spain and Italy. Yet the Brazilian forward was loved by all for his sheer caliber on the pitch.

Ronaldo was one of the greatest forwards in the game. There is a resounding argument that he could have broken all records had he not suffered multiple potentially career-ending injuries.

Ronaldo had the knack of breaking down defensive lines with his dribbling and pace, which made him a threat to be reckoned with. During his five-year stay at the club, the Brazilian forward racked up 103 goals and 35 assists in 177 matches.

Ronaldo was a fan favorite and his move to AC Milan in the twilight of his career in 2007 could have been avoided.

