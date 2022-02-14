Ranking 5 full-backs with most goal contributions in the 21st century

Modern-day full-backs in football are required to perform a dual function of helping their teams defend down the flanks, and contributing with goals in attack. Prior to this era, full-backs were almost exclusively tasked with keeping opposing wingers quiet and helping out in defense. However, full-backs are now expected to push their opposing full-backs back by attacking in tandem with their wingers and creating goalscoring opportunities.

Many iconic full-backs of the past were brilliant defenders, but their attacking contribution was limited due to a lack of emphasis on its requirement. Players like Cafu, Paolo Maldini, William Gallas and more fall into this category, which has quickly become a thing of the past.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five full-backs with the most goal contributions to have played in the 21st century.

#5 John Arne Riise (133 Goals + Assists)

AS Roma v FC Internazionale Milano - Serie A

Retired left-back John Arne Riise enjoyed a largely successful playing career in which he won the UEFA Champions League once. The Norwegian was impressive during his days as a professional footballer due to his unique shooting ability. He featured for Liverpool, AS Roma and Fulham, among other clubs.

Riise managed to contribute 133 goals throughout his professional career for club and country. The retired left-back scored 55 times in club football and 16 times for the Norwegian national team. He also managed 56 assists for his clubs and a further six assists for the national side in his years as a professional.

Squawka Football @Squawka Happy 41st birthday John Arne Riise.



◉ 348 club games

◉ 110 Norway caps

◉ 47 goals

◉ 12 major trophies



Part of that famous Champions League side. Happy 41st birthday John Arne Riise.◉ 348 club games◉ 110 Norway caps◉ 47 goals◉ 12 major trophiesPart of that famous Champions League side. https://t.co/A8FVwxNLY2

Riise was known for his impeccable shooting technique that made him an asset from dead balls. He scored a number of impressive free-kicks and shots from distance. He also had the ability to deliver pinpoint crosses into the box for his side's strikers to convert.

#4 Jordi Alba (155 Goals + Assists)

RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Only a few people know that Jordi Alba is a graduate of the famed La Masia academy, hence, his forward play is brilliant. The FC Barcelona left-back has been one of the standout attacking full-backs of the past decade.

Alba left Barcelona as a teenager and returned in 2012 after he was signed from Valencia. Since then, he has been Barcelona's first-choice left-back, performing brilliantly for club and country.

So far in his career, Alba has contributed 155 goals for club and country. The Spaniard has scored 33 goals and 96 assists in club football, and nine goals and 17 assists for the Spanish national team.

OptaJose @OptaJose has provided five assists in 17 5 - Jordi Albahas provided five assists in 17 @LaLigaEN games for @FCBarcelona this season, more than any other defender in the competition and as many as in the whole of last league season (35 games). Verticality. 5 - Jordi Alba 🇪🇸 has provided five assists in 17 @LaLigaEN games for @FCBarcelona this season, more than any other defender in the competition and as many as in the whole of last league season (35 games). Verticality. https://t.co/qN4ThhH7c7

Alba is known for his pinpoint crosses and pace that allows him to get up and down the pitch easily. The left-back is also brilliant at arriving in the opposition box to finish off chances for his side.

Edited by Aditya Singh