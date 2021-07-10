Ranking the 5 Greatest #7s of All Time

In the world of football, the number 7 is a metaphor for being the best!

Most of the time, it is the wingers who get the number 7. But in modern football, even strikers/midfielders are being assigned the same. At the end of the day, the person wearing this shirt has a lot of responsibilities to bear and he has to be one of the best within the squad.

We have seen many talents crumble under pressure after being handed with the 7 number jersey. In short, the number 7 of a particular team has to be a prolific striker/playmaker, the crowd's favorite, and mainly — consistent!

The football realm has seen the rise and fall of many number 7s but there are only a few who have etched themselves in our memories forever.

Some of the best #7's of all time in football

#5 David Beckham

In the competitive world of football, it is an almost impossible task to not have any haters. But David Beckham is one of the few names to have achieved that feat. The former Real Madrid star has always received an equal amount of love and respect from teammates and opponents.

David Beckham's pin-point assists often made strikers' job easy

Beckham's presence on the pitch used to create an impact in such a way that one couldn't really say if he was playing in front of the home crowd or away. David Beckham was revered by everyone and the reason for the same was beyond his handsome looks.

The former England captain was handed the iconic jersey number 7 at Manchester United during the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The pressure on Beckham was massive, as Ferguson wanted David's teammate, Roy Keane, to wear the number 7 shirt after Eric Cantona.

Nevertheless, David Beckham lived upto the reputation and established himself as one of the best ever Manchester United players of all time.

The six-time Premier League champion has made 265 appearances in the red jersey. He has been involved in 142 goals (62 goals and 80 assists) for the club and is lauded as one of the best set-piece specialists of all time.

#4 Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko is the first name that comes to anybody's mind when they hear about Ukraine. Such has been their captain's influence at both, club and country levels.

Shevchenko is the only Ukranian ever to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or till date. He won it on 2004.

The 2004 Ballon d'Or winner graced the iconic 7 number for his nation and AC Milan. His heroics at Milan are regarded as one of the best ever club-level performances in modern football. Shevchenko averaged 0.61 goals per match during his stint with the Italian side.

Andriy Shevchenko mastered off-the-ball movements and made the defenders suffer who found it difficult to mark him. He has been a consistent performer throughout his career and is one of the best ever number 7s in the game.

