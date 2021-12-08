Ranking the 5 greatest Ballon d'Or winners to never win the FIFA World Cup

The Ballon d'Or, bestowed by France Football, is awarded to the standout player in a calendar year for club and country.

Since its inception in 1955, many world-class players in the game's history have won the Ballon d'Or. Of the 25 different players to have won the prestigious award, ten have done so on multiple occasions.

However, only two out of these ten players, and seven overall, have also won the FIFA World Cup. On that note, here's a look at the five greatest Ballon d'Or winners who have not laid their hands on the World Cup:

#5 Marco Van Basten (Netherlands) - three-time Ballon d'Or winner

Marco van Basten is a three-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Marco van Basten was one of the top strikers during his playing days. The AC Milan and Netherlands legend won three Ballon d'Or awards in the late 80s and early 90s.

Van Basten, though, never won the FIFA World Cup. In his only appearance at the quadrennial tournament in Italy in 1990, the 57-year-old managed only two assists in four games. However, Denmark were knocked out in the Round of 16.

Van Basten does have a major international title in his illustrious resume. The three-time Serie A winner scored one of the goals of the tournament in the Euro 1988 final, netting from an almost impossible angle against the Soviet Union. He scored five goals in that tournament to help the Netherlands secure the title.

After also playing a key role in Milan's Serie A victory that year, Van Basten won his first of three Ballon d'Or awards. He won two more in the next four years before persistent injuries cut short a promising career.

#4 Michel Platini (France) - three-time Ballon d'Or winner

Michel Platini is another three-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Michel Platini is one of the finest goalscoring midfielders in the game's history. The diminutive Frenchman's goalscoring record put many a fine striker to shame.

The two-time Serie A winner made his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1978. However, Platini only managed a solitary assist in three games as Les Bleus were knocked out in the group stage.

Four years later, Platini fared better - bagging two goals and as many assists - but France lost to eventual finalists West Germany on penalties in the semis. Fast forward two years and Platini plundered a record nine goals as France won their first major title - the 1984 European Championship.

The three-time Serie A top-scorer was now also a three-time Ballon d'Or winner when he made his final appearance at the World Cup in 1986.

However, once again France ran into West Germany in the semis, this time losing 2-0. Platini, who scored twice in the tournament, didn't feature in the third-place playoff game against Poland, which Les Bleus won.

