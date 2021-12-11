Ranking the 5 greatest bargain signings in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest club in Europe, boasting 34 La Liga titles and 13 European Cups. Los Blancos have an illustrious history of being the most dominant club and attracting the finest footballers to don their royal white kit.

It goes without saying that Real Madrid have been blessed to enjoy some of the all-time greats playing for them over the years. The La Liga giants are known for breaking transfer records in order to sign the best footballers to become their Galactico signing.

Real Madrid have also enjoyed some bargain signings in their history

Renowned for their lucrative signings, Real Madrid have also struck bargain deals throughout their history. On this list, we take a look at some of their legendary footballers who were signed on the cheap.

Without further delay, let us take a look at the five greatest bargain signings in Real Madrid history.

#5 Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers to play football, boasting an illustrious career with Real Madrid. The Hungarian was a prolific forward who was the best goalscorer of his era, leaving a lasting legacy for his club and country. He scored 203 club goals in his career, with 199 of them coming for Real Madrid.

Puskas was handed a ban from football when Real Madrid came to secure the services of the player. This was because of his refusal to return to Budapest after the 1956 European Cup.

The legendary centre-forward had a reputation for being overweight which didn't stop Santiago Bernabeu from signing the player for just $5,000.

Signing for Los Blancos at the age of 31, Puskas took the football world by storm. He won the Pichichi award four times in his eight-year tenure. He helped Real Madrid dominate the European circuit with his outrageous goalscoring.

#4 Toni Kroos

One of the greatest midfielders of the modern era, Toni Kroos was another bargain signing in Real Madrid's history. The German, along with evergreen Luka Modric, have been the players making Los Blancos tick on the pitch with their ability to dominate midfield.

Kroos is blessed with extraterrestrial accuracy and the ability to dictate the tempo of the game. He has played a crucial role in Real Madrid's unprecedented three-peat in Europe between 2016 to 2018. The 31-year old keeps pulling the strings at the Santiago Bernabeu with his caliber.

Kroos was signed for a nominal fee of €25 million in 2014 after he turned down a contract extension with Bayern Munich. The midfielder has repaid that amount and more, having etched his name on the football history books.

