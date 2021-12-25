Ranking the 5 greatest Brazilian footballers of the 21st century

Football is a religion in Brazil, where young kids begin to play the sport very early. The sport is played all over the country both professionally and leisurely.

Brazil are the most successful international team in the world, having won five FIFA World Cup titles. Players like Pele, Zico, Garrincha, Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldo Nazario have helped bring the Selecao to the top with their incredible talent.

Brazil became the first South American team to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



👑 The five-time 🇧🇷 Congratulations Brazil 👏👏👏👑 The five-time #WorldCup champs become the first South American nation to win their way to Qatar 2022 ✈️🇶🇦 🇧🇷 Congratulations Brazil 👏👏👏 👑 The five-time #WorldCup champs become the first South American nation to win their way to Qatar 2022 ✈️🇶🇦 https://t.co/WCeKIWT1hi

The team currently boasts young and upcoming players like Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta, Gabriel Magalhaes and Eder Militao. Goalkeeper Alisson has also been in top form in the past few years for Brazil and Liverpool. Tite has a large pool of exciting players to pick his squad from.

As the 21st year of the 21st century draws to a close, here's a look at the five greatest Brazilian footballers this century:

#5 Marcelo

Marcelo - Real Madrid vs Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Leg One

Marcelo Vieira da Silva Junior, simply known as Marcelo, was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1988. He came through the youth ranks at Fluminense, and debuted for them in 2005. Real Madrid spotted the Brazilian, and signed him in 2007. Marcelo has been with Los Blancos since then.

Marcelo has made 544 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 41 goals and providing 101 assists. He has won five La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. The Brazilian was a key part of the all-conquering Real Madrid team that won a Champions League three-peat between 2016 and 2018.

The full-back is renowned for his attacking prowess. Marcelo's overlapping runs, bursts into the opponent's box and shots from distance are key for his team. He has a typical Brazilian element to his game as well, with his ball-control being a thing of beauty.

Watch as Marcelo plucks the ball out of the air with a 'rabona' touch and makes it look effortless:

Troll Football Media @Troll__Footbal Marcelo's at it again. That ball control 🔥



Marcelo's at it again. That ball control 🔥https://t.co/QFpBN3QTZ5

In a game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Marcelo received a cross-field ball, and killed it with one deft touch to keep the play going.

You can watch the video of that here:

MFT - MrFixitsTips @mrfixitstips Marcelo demonstrating even better ball control than Sting.



Marcelo demonstrating even better ball control than Sting.https://t.co/H6NvhkGjbV

The Brazilian displayed great footwork to navigate through tight spaces and corners. He has been key on the left side of Real Madrid's defence over the years.

You can watch a montage of Marcelo's skills here:

Marcelo's game time has reduced considerably in recent times. However, the Brazilian's presence in the Real Madrid dressing room is invaluable, as he's one of the most successful players of all time.

#4 Dani Alves

Gold Medal Match: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Daniel Alves da Silva was born in Juazeiro, Brazil, in 1983. He began his professional career at Brazilian club Bahia, and has gone on to play for Sevilla, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Sao Paolo. Alves is one of the most decorated players of all time.

Dani Alves has won nine domestic league titles, seven domestic cups, three UEFA Champions League titles and two UEFA Cups in his career. He also won two Copa Americas and as many Confederations Cups with Brazil. The Brazilian has played 824 career games, scoring 59 goals and providing 168 assists.

Alves has the most trophies (45) by any player in the history of the game.

Mainly deployed as a right-back, Alves formed a formidable partnership in attack with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The pair often combined to score goals that were extremely pleasing to the eye.

Here is a clip of the pair combining to score some beautiful goals for Barcelona:

GOAL @goal This Messi and Alves combination 😎



This Messi and Alves combination 😎https://t.co/zYZXVW58xu

Alves paid the favour back to Messi as well, assisting the Argentine on several occasions. Once against PSG, he played a beautiful 'trivela' pass into Messi's feet, which the forward finished with aplomb.

You can watch that clip here:

Dani Alves is currently back at Barcelona to help out former teammate and current manager Xavi Hernandez. The Brazilian could play a key role on and off the pitch for the Blaugrana as they seek to return to their halcyon days.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav