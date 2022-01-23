Ranking the 5 greatest British managers of all time

The 2010s saw Spanish and German managers firmly establish themselves as the most successful coaches in club football. The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Hansi Flick have led their teams to domestic and continental glory in recent years.

This is in stark contrast to the second half of the 20th century when British coaches reigned supreme and were regarded as the sport's sharpest minds. Ironically, the best example of this shift is English football's very own Premier League.

In 1997-98, Arsenal's Arsene Wenger became the first non-British manager to lead his team to an English top-flight title. In the 24 years since then, 15 overseas coaches have led their teams to league wins in the competition.

In fact, the other nine league editions went to Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson, who is the only British manager to have won the league in the last quarter of a century.

Sir Alex Ferguson was arguably the last elite British manager

Unlike their Spanish, Italian and German counterparts, British coaches tend to restrict themselves to jobs in the United Kingdom. The few recent cases in which they ventured abroad - Gary Neville at Valencia and David Moyes at Real Sociedad - were complete disasters.

British tacticains' stock reached a low in the early 2000s when Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello led the English national team. The Three Lions have traditionally employed the services of homegrown coaches, and it was a sign of the changing times.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Sir Bobby Robson:



🗣️ "What is a club in any case? Not the buildings or directors or people who are paid to represent it. It’s not the tv contracts, get-out clauses, marketing departments or executive boxes. It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging." Sir Bobby Robson:🗣️ "What is a club in any case? Not the buildings or directors or people who are paid to represent it. It’s not the tv contracts, get-out clauses, marketing departments or executive boxes. It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging." https://t.co/J5OhVdFU3z

In the past, British coaches such as Sir Bobby Robson, who managed PSV Eindhoven, Porto and Barcelona, made their mark across Europe. Those days, though, are long gone. On that note, here's a look at the five greatest British managers of all time.

Honourable mentions: Sir Alf Ramsey - England's only World Cup-winning coach (1966), who also led Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town to First Division league titles.

Sir Matt Busby - The Manchester United great who built the 'Busby Babes'. Despite losing most of his squad in the horrific 1958 Munich air disaster, he rebuilt the squad and led the Red Devils to a European Cup win.

#5 Jock Stein

Celtic FC fans serenade Jock Stein ahead of a game.

Jock Stein and Celtic famously became the first-ever British manager and club to win the European Cup by beating Inter Milan in the final of the 1967 edition. Under his tutelage, Celtic dominated Scottish football, winning nine straight league titles, from 1965 to 1974.

Stein inspired generations of Celtic greats, including Kenny Dalglish, who would later go on to become one of the greatest figures in British football history. Jock Stein managed over 1000 games, in which he registered a stunning win percentage of 63.

#4 Bill Shankly

Liverpool FC honoured the legendary Bill Shankly with a statue outside Anfield.

Bill Shankly is credited with laying the foundation for Liverpool's eventual dominance of English football in the 1970s and 1980s.

Although Bob Paisley is considered to be the Reds' greatest manager, it was Shankly who brought the club up from the Second Division to top-flight glory. Under Shankly, the Reds won four First Division titles, three FA Cups and the 1973 FA Cup.

Spirit of Shankly @spiritofshankly Rare photo of Bill Shankly when he was the manager of Carlisle United Jan 1951. Geoff Twentyman next but 1 to Shanks! http://t.co/hg3pKLAQMQ Rare photo of Bill Shankly when he was the manager of Carlisle United Jan 1951. Geoff Twentyman next but 1 to Shanks! http://t.co/hg3pKLAQMQ

Shankly is also fondly remembered by Liverpool fans for his bold statements, the most famous of which was a dig at arch-rivals Everton:

"There are only two teams on Merseyside: Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves."

