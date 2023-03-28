Ranking the 5 greatest footballers to have ever played for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the most successful football clubs in history. The club have won a record 14 European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles, and are the only team to have won three consecutive European Cups twice. In addition to their European success, Los Blancos have also won 35 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Rey trophies, and five FIFA Club World Cups, among numerous other domestic and international honors.

The club has a rich history of bringing in top players from across the globe to play for the famous badge. Los Blancos' home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu, is one of the largest and most iconic football stadiums in the world and is known for its top-notch facilities.

Real Madrid's success is not limited to the pitch. The club have an extremely strong brand value and recognition and are consistently ranked among the most valuable sports teams in the world. With a strong tradition of success and a global fanbase, Los Merengues are truly one of the greatest football clubs ever.

Los Blancos have been home to some of the greatest players to have graced the sport, and in this article, we will be taking a look at the five best players to have played for the club.

Note: This list and ranking are as per the writer's opinion.

#5 Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers to have ever played for Real Madrid. Casillas played for the club for 16 seasons, making 725 appearances for Los Blancos and keeping 264 clean sheets. Casillas was an integral part of the club's success during this period, helping the team win five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

The Spaniard is known for his incredible reflexes, agility, and leadership qualities. He was a commanding presence in the penalty area and made countless important saves during his time at the club. Casillas also had a reputation for coming up big in crucial moments, making crucial saves in some of the biggest matches in Real Madrid's history.

#2 Raul Gonzalez

Legendary Spanish forward Raul played for Real Madrid for 16 seasons, scoring an incredible 323 goals and giving a further 114 assists in 741 appearances. Raul was a prolific goalscorer and a true club legend, helping Los Blancos win six La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

Raul is known for his incredible skills, technical abilities and his ability to score goals in big games. He was also a true leader on the pitch, captaining the team during some of its most successful periods. Raul was a versatile player, being equally comfortable playing as a striker or in a deeper midfield role.

Raul's impact on the club was not just limited to his performances on the pitch. He is a true ambassador for the club and is widely regarded as one of its greatest ever players. His loyalty and commitment to the club were unwavering, and he will always be remembered as a true icon of Real Madrid's history.

#3 Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas is one of the greatest players to have ever played for Real Madrid. The Hungarian forward joined the club in 1958, and during his time at the club, he helped the club win three European Cups and five La Liga titles. Puskas was known for his incredible dribbling ability, his clinical finishing, and his footballing intelligence.

The Hungarian was instrumental in Real Madrid's success during the late 1950s and early 1960s. His goalscoring record was nothing short of exceptional, scoring an impressive 242 goals in just 262 appearances for the club. His most memorable performance came in the 1960 European Cup final, where he scored four goals in a 7-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

#2 Alfredo Di Stefano

Alfredo Di Stefano is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to have played for Real Madrid. Di Stefano played for the club during the 1950s and 1960s and was a key figure in their dominance of European football during this period. He played an instrumental role in helping Los Merengues win five consecutive European Cups between 1956 and 1960, a feat that has never been repeated by any other club. He also won eight La Liga titles with Los Merengues.

Di Stefano's incredible skill, vision, and goalscoring ability made him one of the best players of his generation. He was known for his versatility on the pitch, being equally comfortable playing as a forward or in midfield. He scored an impressive 307 goals in 396 appearances for Real Madrid, and his influence on the team extended beyond just his goalscoring.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best players ever to have played for Real Madrid. During his nine years at the club, he scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances, making him the club's all-time leading scorer. Ronaldo played a crucial role in Los Blancos' success during this time, helping the team win four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns.

Ronaldo's impact on the pitch was unmatched, and his incredible speed, skill, and finishing ability made him almost impossible to stop. He had a particular knack for scoring in big games, and his goals in the 2014 and 2017 Champions League finals helped the club secure victory on both occasions. He was also part of the team that completed the famous three-peat of Champions League titles.

