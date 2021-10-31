Ranking the 5 greatest forwards to play under Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson has legendary status at Manchester United and there is no doubting why. The Scottish manager achieved unparalleled success with the Red Devils and ruled the Premier League for almost two decades.

The secret to Sir Alex Ferguson's success was his attacking and winning mentality on the pitch. He always encouraged his players to go for goals rather than sit behind to sneak out a draw.

Sir Alex Ferguson had some world-class forwards at Manchester United

Under Sir Alex Ferguson's management, Manchester United scored goals in abundance, which in turn helped the club achieve success. A lot of credit goes to the amazing forwards United had during the Scottish manager's reign.

With the help of some world-class forwards, Sir Alex Ferguson was able to have an efficient output in front of goal time and again. This only helped Manchester United's cause. On that note, let's take a look at five of the greatest forwards to play under the legendary manager at Manchester United.

#5 Andy Cole

Manchester United Legends v Real Madrid Legends

While playing for Newcastle United, Andy Cole attracted some strong interest from clubs in England. He had scored 34 goals in 40 Premier League appearances for the Magpies in the 1993-94 season.

In the summer of 1994, Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson were able to sign the Englishman. It turned out to be an amazing signing for the Red Devils as the right-footed striker was quite productive in front of goal. Over time, he became an integral part of Sir Alex's team with his link-up with Dwight Yorke doing wonders.

Andy Cole, Sir Alex Ferguson and Dwight Yorke.

In his 184 Premier League appearances, he scored 91 goals and recorded 30 assists. In the process, he won the Premier League five times, FA Cup twice and the UEFA Champions League once.

#4 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud Van Nistelrooy Awarded Golden Boot

The Dutch striker was an amazing athlete and a delight to watch in front of goal. Ruud Van Nistelrooy is arguably one of the best strikers of his generation.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from PSV Eindhoven in 2001. He had a stunning debut season with Manchester United as he scored 23 league goals. Over time, Van Nistelrooy's form only got better and helped United immensely.

🇳🇱 The art of scoring goals, by Ruud van Nistelrooy 😎



🇳🇱 The art of scoring goals, by Ruud van Nistelrooy 😎



🗣️ Sir Alex Ferguson: "Without doubt the best finisher we have ever had [at Manchester United]."

He went on to score 95 Premier League goals in 150 appearances for the Red Devils. Had he not had a fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2006, the Dutchman would have surely stayed and achieved more with the 20-time English league champions. Nonetheless, he remains one of the star forwards to play under Sir Alex.

