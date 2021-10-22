Ranking the 5 greatest goalscorers in El Clasico history

El Clasico, the biggest fixture in club football, is finally upon us as Barcelona and Real Madrid gear up for a massive showdown on Sunday. All eyes will be on superstars from either team to step up and create some remarkable memories, especially the goalscorers.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ruled this fixture for several years, with their incredible exploits in front of goal. Although neither will participate in the clash this time, they remain two of the greatest goalscorers in El Clasico history.

The two iconic players stand alongside other legendary players who have also etched their names in El Clasico history with their spectacular goalscoring exploits. On that note, here's a list of the five greatest goalscorers in El Clasico history:

#5 Ferenc Puskas, Francisco Gento, Cesar Rodriguez - 14 goals

Ferenc Puskas bagged 14 goals in El Clasico, as also Francisco Gento and Cesar Rodriguez.

The Real Madrid duo of Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento both bagged 14 El Clasico goals during their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu. That is exactly the same number of goals Cesar Rodriguez scored for Barcelona in the famous fixture.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra Ferenc Puskás for Real Madrid:• 262 games.

• 242 goals.

- 5x La Liga.

- 3x European Cup.

- 1x Copa del Generalísimo.

- 1x Intercontinental Cup.His 4 goals vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup Final in front of 127,000 fans will forever be remembered. Ferenc Puskás for Real Madrid:• 262 games.

• 242 goals.

- 5x La Liga.

- 3x European Cup.

- 1x Copa del Generalísimo.

- 1x Intercontinental Cup.His 4 goals vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup Final in front of 127,000 fans will forever be remembered. https://t.co/bXM8hVFwtg

Rodriguez represented the Blaugrana for 16 years - between 1939 and 1955 - although he had a few loan spells in between. The striker bagged a whopping 195 goals and two assists throughout his spell at Camp Nou, winning five league titles and three domestic cups.

Puskas, meanwhile, played for Real Madrid between 1958 and 1966, recording 195 goals to his name in 223 appearances. Gento, who shared the dressing room with Puskas at the Santiago Bernabeu for a few years, bagged 159 goals and three assists for the club.

#4 Raul Gonzalez - 15 goals

Raul is the fourth most prolific all-time goalscorer in El Clasico history.

Raul Gonzalez, one of the greatest players to wear the Real Madrid jersey, was a huge force to be reckoned with during his stint in the Spanish capital. The Spaniard cherished every time he faced Barcelona, scoring a lot of goals against them.

Sporting Index @sportingindex Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona | March, 2001👑 Raul gives Real an early lead 7 minutes in.🇧🇷 Rivaldo equalises 10 minutes before HT.👑 A minute later, Raul scores again to put Madrid ahead.🇧🇷 Rivaldo levels it up yet again 20 minutes before FT.😍 Two El Clasico legends. Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona | March, 2001👑 Raul gives Real an early lead 7 minutes in.🇧🇷 Rivaldo equalises 10 minutes before HT.👑 A minute later, Raul scores again to put Madrid ahead.🇧🇷 Rivaldo levels it up yet again 20 minutes before FT.😍 Two El Clasico legends. https://t.co/X9JW1ldWCE

Raul ranks fourth on the list of the most prolific goalscorers in El Clasico history, with 15 goals to his name. The Spaniard featured in a whopping 37 El Clasicos. His first appearance in the historic fixture came in Real Madrid's 5-0 rout of Barcelona in January 1995. His last was a 2-0 defeat to the Blaugrana in April 2010.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav