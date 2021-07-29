Ranking the 5 greatest individual seasons in La Liga

Spain's La Liga has been graced by some of the finest players to have played the game.

The likes of Telmo Zarra, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Fernando Hierro, Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane have turned out in the Spanish top-flight. More recently, Iker Casillas, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez are a few notable examples.

All of these players and a few others have had impressive exploits in La Liga. On that note, let's have a look at the five most memorable individual campaigns in the history of the Spanish first division.

#5 Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - 2005-06

Ronaldinho only played five seasons in La Liga with Barcelona, but he left a lasting impression with his eye-catching performances.

After tallying 45 goal contributions (24 goals, 21 assists) in his first two campaigns in the competition, the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner took things up a notch in his third in 2005-06 as he helped Barcelona successfully defend their La Liga title.

Ronaldinho produced a dazzling brace at the home of Real Madrid, which got him a rare standing ovation from a partisan Santiago Bernabeu crowd in a game Barcelona won 3-0.

He scored ten goals and bagged seven assists in the first half of the season. To go with his exploits earlier in the year - Confederations Cup win with Brazil and a La Liga title with Barcelona - Ronaldinho won the 2005 Ballon d'Or award.

The ever-smiling Brazilian would end the season with a rich haul of 18 goals and 17 assists as Barcelona won the league title by a whopping 12 points despite losing their last two games of the season.

#4 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) - 2015-16

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific scorers to have graced La Liga, especially in recent years.

Despite a belated start to his debut La Liga season in 2014-15, Suarez tallied an impressive tally of 16 goals and as many assists as Barcelona won their second continental treble. But the Uruguayan was only getting started.

In his next La Liga campaign, Suarez became the first player after Ronaldo and Messi to breach the 40-goal mark in a Spanish top-flight season. In 35 matches that campaign, the Uruguayan scored 40 goals and 18 assists as Barcelona successfully defended their La Liga title.

The former Liverpool striker struck six hat-tricks during the season, including three in the last five games, marking the first time in almost a decade that neither Messi or Ronaldo topped the La Liga scoring charts.

