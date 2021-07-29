Ranking the 5 greatest individual seasons in a single Premier League campaign

The Premier League has played host to some of the greatest footballers in the modern game, and spectators have been enthralled by some jaw-dropping individual performances over the years.

Be it Alan Shearer for Blackburn Rovers in 1994-95 or Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure more recently in 2009-10 and 13-14 respectively, football fans have witnessed some stupendous solo performances in the Premier League era.

While football is a team game, an individual’s stellar contributions over the course of the season can inspire the team to a memorable campaign. Today, we rank the five greatest individual seasons in a single Premier League campaign.

#5 Robin van Persie | Manchester United, 2012-13

Robin van Persie

The flying Dutchman was Manchester United’s statement signing in the summer of 2012, when they snatched the prolific goalscorer away from arch-rivals, Arsenal.

Robin van Persie became an instant crowd favorite at Old Trafford and played an indispensable role in Manchester United’s 2012-13 Premier League glory. The now-37-year-old was involved in 45 goals (30 goals, 15 assists) from 48 appearances for the Red Devils in his inaugural season.

This included a league-high 26 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League season - a contribution that won Sir Alex Ferguson his 20th Premier League title, almost single-handedly, in his final season at the club.

Robin van Persie would go on to win a second consecutive Golden Boot for his exploits in the 2012-13 season and etched himself into Manchester United folklore.

#4 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool, 2017-18

Mohamed Salah

The Champions League winner showcased arguably the greatest individual season in Premier League football over the past five years.

Much like Van Persie, Mohamed Salah needed no time to settle down as he set the proverbial stage on fire during his debut 2017-18 season at Anfield. After a hugely forgettable spell with Chelsea, the Egyptian announced his return to Premier League football in grand fashion. Salah’s 32 goals in the 2017-18 Premier League season, which included just one goal from the spot, was the most by any player in a 38-game PL season.

The Egyptian was just two goals shy of Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer’s tally of 34 goals, who achieved the feat in a 42-match Premier League season. Salah won the PFA Player of the Year accolade for his goalscoring exploits that season and marked the beginning of a lethal attacking trio alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

In 52 appearances across all competitions in the 2017-18 season, Salah racked up a whopping tally of 44 goals and 14 assists. The 29-year old become Liverpool’s second-highest goalscorer in a single season - just three behind Ian Rush’s 47-goal season in 1983-84.

