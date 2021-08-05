Ranking the 5 greatest national team players of all time

Football, the beautiful game, has lived up to that tag over the years by giving us some legendary players who will remain in our memories forever. While clubs have taken centre stage in recent years, it is worth noting that most of the history-defining moments of the sport have been produced at international tournaments.

The FIFA World Cup remains football's most prestigious competition. It is every player's dream to represent his nation in the iconic tournament. For those who have won it, no feeling in the world compares to what they felt while hoisting the trophy. The Copa America, Euros and AFCON are also known to produce incredible spectacles.

International football will continue to be the parameter with which greatness will be judged in the sport. That is why the most iconic footballers in history always tend to put forth their best in their national team jerseys.

Despite many legendary players impressing for their countries over the years, only a handful can be considered among the greatest. On that note, here's a look at the top five:

#5 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi was named the best player at Copa America 2021.

Lionel Messi etched his name into the history books when he finally led Argentina to the Copa America 2021 title this summer.

The playmaker was in superb form, leading his team from the front. He finished as the top goalscorer (four goals), top assist provider (five assists) and was named the best player of the tournament.

Lionel Messi during the 2021 Copa América:



◉ =Most goals

◉ Most assists

◉ Most shots

◉ Most shots on target

◉ =Most chances created

◉ Most goals outside the box

◉ Most through balls

◉ Most accurate final ⅓ passes



Player of the Tournament again. Champion, finally. pic.twitter.com/O8RdsF1gUH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021

Messi's record with Argentina speaks for itself. The attacker has an impressive tally of 76 goals for the Albiceleste, and is their all-time top scorer.

His honours with the national team include a FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, two Copa America Golden Balls, one Copa America Golden Shoe and many more. It is worth adding that this Messi has the most Ballon d'Or awards (6) by any player in history.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo was the joint top-scorer at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer in the history of international football. He currently has the most goals scored for a men's national team in history (109), a record he shares with Iran's Ali Daei.

1️⃣0️⃣9️⃣



CRISTIANO RONALDO TIES THE MEN'S RECORD FOR MOST INTERNATIONAL GOALS ⚽ pic.twitter.com/zZHgZtlCFv — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 23, 2021

Ronaldo's exploits with Portugal are simply impressive. He led his nation to Euro 2016 glory and followed that up with the UEFA Nations League triumph in 2019. The winger was the joint top scorer at Euro 2020 and was the Golden Boot winner. He has five Ballon d'Or awards in his cabinet.

